ANDigital Ltd.

AND Digital’s approach to data project delivery gives you measurable results in just days and weeks, quickly unlocking the value of your investment in your data assets. We do this by bringing our market-leading capabilities in engineering excellence coupled with agile, product-led ways of working to our data projects – all wrapped up in a collaborative and empowering culture.

AND Digital’s end-to-end data capabilities cover your entire journey from strategy and transformation, data governance, platforms, agile data product engineering, and insights that drive action. This ensures you’ll have the data-driven culture, skills, and technology to power your business ambitions and accelerate value, whatever your current level of data maturity.

With a growing team of experts, AND is the go-to data enablement partner for a diverse range of global organisations, including British Airways, Nationwide Building Society and Heineken.