Sparq Holdings, Inc.

Sparq is an AI-accelerated solution engineering partner for organizations whose growth depends on complex operational systems performing with industrial-grade precision. As scale increases, these systems must absorb more volume, more variability, and more intelligence or they become the constraint on growth.

We work inside the operational systems that move data, route work, and support decisions on modern data platforms. These systems determine how fast the business can move, how much pressure it can absorb, and how effectively AI can be put into production when they are not designed to adapt, workloads stall, risk increases, and platform value remains underutilized.

Sparq embeds intelligence directly into these systems using an AI-native hybrid engineering model. We establish durable operational foundations on our partners’ platforms, then apply precision engineering where differentiation, consumption, and financial impact live.