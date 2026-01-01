In summary, AMAYAS Consulting is:

-- More than 350 consultants (IT Consulting, Project Management & Business Analysis) based in the Paris region, working exclusively with major international accounts.

-- A hybrid model, combining the strategic vision and high standards of a consulting firm with the operational execution capabilities of an IT services company, driven by experienced directors and committed teams.

-- Strong expertise in modernization and innovation, with advanced skills in Digital, Cloud, IoT, and Artificial Intelligence, supporting high-value transformation projects.

-- An end-to-end delivery capability, from ideation and early business phases to Build & Run, including PoCs, implementation, and operational maintenance.

-- A deep understanding of large corporate and international environments, with proven experience in managing complex IT transformations.

Location

Paris - France, Porto - Portugal, Casablanca - Maroc, Tunis - Tunisie

Number of employees : 357