Altria Consulting

Altria is a leading professional services firm with a specialization in data analytics and SAP implementation solutions with a global presence spanning across the USA, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. We serve a wide range of industries, including telecommunications, banking and finance, insurance, manufacturing, and apparel/fashion wholesale and retail. For over 7 years, Altria has been providing Enterprise Data Warehouse (EDW) solutions, with more than 3 years of dedicated experience in implementing Snowflake Data Warehouse solutions.

We are proficient in migrating legacy data platforms such as Hadoop, Cloudera, Greenplum, SQL Server, and Oracle Exadata, ensuring seamless transitions to modern data architectures. And our expertise extends to comprehensive greenfield data warehouse implementations, where we design and build enterprise-scale data platforms from the ground up. These platforms are tailored to support data-driven decision-making, helping organizations gain actionable insights.

To streamline and expedite data warehouse migrations, we have inbuilt tools and accelerators that allow us to deliver high-quality solutions within shorter timeframes. Additionally, we have an inbuilt data governance framework specifically designed for Snowflake implementations. Furthermore, we have developed a unique workflow tool, integrated with Snowflake, enhances data integrity and operational efficiency for any organization by effectively managing slowly changing dimensions.

In the realm of ETL implementation, we bring extensive experience with technologies such as Informatica, Fivetran, Matillion, SSIS, AWS Glue, Azure Data Factory (ADF), and Oracle Data Integrator (ODI). Our proprietary ETL framework is optimized for both RDBMS and flat files, and we offer specialized expertise in file conversion formats like ASN.1.

Altria is also recognized for delivering cutting-edge business intelligence (BI) solutions using Tableau and Power BI. Currently, we have successfully implemented and delivered over 1,000 dashboards for clients across various industries.

Additionally, our proficiency in migrating SAP BI workloads, including SAP BW, SAP HANA, and SAP S/4 HANA to Snowflake is complemented by our in-house SAP functional consultancy team. This unique combination enables us to seamlessly align technical solutions with business requirements.

At Altria, we are committed to driving success through innovative data solutions that empower organizations to harness the full potential of their data.

Our core competencies are:

• Data warehouse migrations (on-premise to cloud)

• ETL implementation

• BI solution implementation

• SAP business consultancy and advisory services

• SAP implementation expertise