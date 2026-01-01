Blue Yeti is a Snowflake-specialized, nearshore Center of Excellence helping mid-market companies accelerate AI readiness by improving data maturity and modernizing their data stack. With teams based in Austin, Texas, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia, Blue Yeti delivers agile, cost-effective expertise across data integration, transformation, governance, and analytics using Snowflake and leading tools like Domo and others. Our approach emphasizes business outcomes—building AI-ready infrastructures that support real-time insights and scalable growth.

As a Snowflake Select Services Partner, Blue Yeti brings deep technical and strategic capabilities, backed by a multidisciplinary team of data scientists, engineers, and governance experts. Their work spans assessments (AI, data security, data efficiency), ML and AI app development, and reverse ETL, empowering clients to unlock value from their data faster while maintaining strong compliance and operational rigor.

Blue Yeti is a Snowflake-specialized, nearshore Center of Excellence helping mid-market companies accelerate AI readiness by improving data maturity and modernizing their data stack. With teams based in Austin, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia, Blue Yeti delivers agile, cost-effective expertise across data integration, transformation, governance, and analytics using leading tools like Snowflake, Domo and others. Our approach emphasizes business outcomes—building AI-ready infrastructures that support real-time insights and scalable growth.

As a Snowflake Select Services Partner, Blue Yeti brings deep technical and strategic capabilities, backed by a multidisciplinary team of data scientists, engineers, and governance experts. Their work spans assessments (AI, data security, data efficiency), ML and AI app development, and reverse ETL, empowering clients to unlock value from their data faster while maintaining strong compliance and operational rigor.