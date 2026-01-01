Adswerve, an award-winning predictive marketing consultancy, leverages data, analytics, media, and AI to support 800 iconic brands and agencies. By partnering with Snowflake, we provide the scalable infrastructure needed to accelerate value realization, transforming fragmented data into actionable insights that drive business impact and confident decision-making.

Our team of 250 experts utilizes the Snowflake Data Cloud to integrate sophisticated data foundations with advanced analytics and AI-driven orchestration. These comprehensive solutions empower marketers to break down data silos, ensuring they achieve measurable outcomes and a positive impact on their business. Learn more at adswerve.com.