adesso is one of the leading IT service providers in the German-speaking area and focuses its consulting and software development activities on the core business processes of companies and public authorities. adesso’s strategy is based on three pillars: the deep industry-specific know-how of its staff, the comprehensive expertise in technology and the application of reliable methods in software implementation projects. Following this approach, adesso develops superior IT solutions, which enhance the competitive position of a company.

adesso was founded in Dortmund in 1997 and employs more than 10,000 members of staff. The share is listed on the regulated market. Some of the most important customers are Commerzbank, Daimler, Münchener Rück, Hannover Rück, Union Investment, Bosch, Westdeutsche Lotterie, Swisslos, Zurich Versicherung, DEVK, DAK, Medizinischer Dienst der Krankenversicherung (MDK-IT), DZR Deutsches Zahnärztliches Rechenzentrum, TÜV Rheinland, Beschaffungsamt des Bundesministeriums des Innern.

Further information is available at www.adesso.de and:

company blog: https://www.adesso.de/de/news/blog

Twitter: https://twitter.com/adesso_SE

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/adessoSE