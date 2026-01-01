Accordion Partners

Accordion is a financial consulting firm uniquely focused on private equity. Rooted in data and technology, Accordion’s expertise lives at the intersection of sponsors and PE-backed CFOs. Our team helps drive value creation for clients, with services supporting the Office of the CFO across all stages of the investment lifecycle—including foundational accounting, strategic financial planning and analysis enhancement, CFO-led performance, transaction support, and turnaround and restructuring solutions. All of Accordion’s services are powered by deep expertise in data and analytics, CFO-specific technology, and finance-led transformations. Accordion is headquartered in New York with ten offices around the globe.