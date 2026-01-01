Skip to content

Snowflake World Tour hits your city

See how leading teams deploy agents at scale. Find a stop near you. Register free.

Register now
All Partners
Accordion Partners logo
Snowpro Core Certifications: 17
Snowpro Advanced Certifications: 3
Snowflake AI Data Cloud Select Services Partner badge
Select

Accordion Partners

Headquarters: United States
Website

Accordion is a financial consulting firm uniquely focused on private equity. Rooted in data and technology, Accordion’s expertise lives at the intersection of sponsors and PE-backed CFOs. Our team helps drive value creation for clients, with services supporting the Office of the CFO across all stages of the investment lifecycle—including foundational accounting, strategic financial planning and analysis enhancement, CFO-led performance, transaction support, and turnaround and restructuring solutions. All of Accordion’s services are powered by deep expertise in data and analytics, CFO-specific technology, and finance-led transformations. Accordion is headquartered in New York with ten offices around the globe.

Snowflake Partner Network

Deliver more meaningful data insights with a robust array of tools and partners who will help make the most of your Snowflake investment.