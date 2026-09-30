LSEG and Snowflake expand collaboration to connect trusted financial data with cloud-native AI workflows

Enterprise-wide collaboration deepens joint go-to-market activity and connects LSEG’s financial intelligence with Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to deliver governed AI across the world’s most regulated markets

Building the Open Financial Data Ecosystem: LSEG and Snowflake deepen their collaboration to give customers secure access to trusted financial content.

Strengthening a Foundation for Data-Driven Growth: LSEG expands its use of Snowflake's AI Data Cloud across data and analytics, reporting, and Snowflake Marketplace.

Advancing Trust-First Infrastructure for Regulated Markets: The collaboration enables organisations to apply AI within secure, trusted, and governed workflows.

LONDON – September 30, 2026 – Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the AI Data Cloud company, and LSEG announced an expanded five-year enterprise-wide collaboration at Snowflake World Tour London, today.

The relationship brings together LSEG’s trusted financial data and resilient financial market infrastructure with Snowflake's cloud-based data and AI technology. By combining these strengths, the two companies aim to build a more open data ecosystem that makes high-quality financial information simpler and safer to access and share. As a result, customers will be able to use LSEG's financial intelligence directly within the platforms and applications they already rely on.

Under the agreement, LSEG is increasing its commitment with Snowflake to support planned growth, migration programmes and customer-facing data services across its Markets, Data & Analytics, AI and Risk Intelligence. Snowflake will also become a licensed customer of LSEG’s Risk Intelligence World-Check services, supporting its own customer onboarding and third-party risk management processes.

The collaboration deepens LSEG’s continued use of Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud for data and analytics, reporting and Snowflake Marketplace services. Through the expanded relationship, joint customers can bring licensed LSEG content together with their own proprietary and other third-party data, enabling the application of analytics and AI within a governed environment.

“This expanded collaboration advances our ‘LSEG Everywhere’ AI and data strategy, bringing our financial intelligence into customers’ chosen environments and enabling them to scale AI with trusted data and clear controls,” said David Schwimmer, CEO, LSEG. “We are also delighted that Snowflake has selected our Risk Intelligence products as its KYC compliance solution.”

"The future of finance will be built by institutions that can put AI to work directly on their most trusted data, without ever compromising governance or control,” said Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO, Snowflake. “That's what it means to become an Agentic Enterprise, and it's what LSEG and Snowflake are building together: an open, governed foundation where the world's most regulated markets can move at the speed of AI. In this industry, trust isn't a constraint on innovation. It's the platform for it."

LSEG was named Snowflake’s 2026 EMEA Product Innovation Partner of the Year for its impactful and innovative use of Snowflake’s platform across the business. A highlight of this achievement is its Cortex Ready designation for Yield Book, which enables financial professionals to bring the power of Cortex AI directly to one of the industry's most trusted fixed income analytics platforms.

Learn More:

Learn more about how leading organizations are making AI real for their businesses at Snowflake World Tour 2026.

Explore LSEG's trusted financial data, analytics, and index products on Snowflake Marketplace.

Stay on top of the latest news and announcements from Snowflake on LinkedIn and X.

About LSEG

LSEG creates opportunity across the global economy. We unlock the power of markets for customers all over the world. Through our open ecosystem of markets infrastructure and data solutions, we partner with our customers at every stage of trading to make accessing and deploying capital simpler, faster and more effective.

Our insights bring clarity to complexity, and our critical services ensure resilience and stability. We enable our customers to act with confidence and conviction, with trust and integrity at the heart of everything we do. Backed by more than three centuries of experience, we are at the forefront of change and market innovation. Our exceptional people collaborate across borders and disciplines, delivering excellence and putting our customers first. We reimagine the way our industry works and operates, and with our deep expertise, global scale and trusted partnerships, we turn ideas into reality.

From scaling new technologies to shaping new markets, LSEG is driving the transformation of global finance. We move the financial system forward every day to make more possible for our customers. LSEG. Make more possible.

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