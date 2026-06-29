Watch On-Demand
Summit 26 Opening Keynote
Keynote Overview
Welcome to the Agentic Enterprise
Snowflake's CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy, shares how organizations are turning AI’s promise into real business transformation and how the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is enabling a new era of enterprise intelligence and agentic innovation with data at the center.
Joined by industry leaders and luminaries, he explores how agentic AI is already reshaping global industries and the critical challenges and opportunities facing today’s top business leaders.
Featured Speakers
Jump to a chapter
14 chapters · 1 hr total
Featured Announcements
The biggest moments from the Summit 26 Stage
26 Results
Hybrid Tables Just Got Up To 8x Faster
Powering the Agentic Enterprise: Turning Enterprise Context into Governed Agentic Action
Architecting for the AI Era with the Snowflake Well-Architected Framework
Compute at the Speed of AI Innovation
Build and Deploy Faster with Snowflake Apps
1
2
3
4
5
Save the date Snowflake Summit 27
The four-day conference will feature over 500 sessions, hands-on labs, training and certification opportunities and more.
Attend Snowflake Summit 27 and experience the future of enterprise data and agents. Hear valuable insights from data and AI experts and business leaders, while discovering how to help your organization reach its full potential with data and AI.
SAVE THE DATE FOR 2027