Jump to a chapter 14 chapters · 1 hr total

03:09 Welcome to Snowflake Summit Introduction and welcome to the biggest Snowflake Summit ever 05:17 Welcome from Sridhar Ramaswamy, CEO Celebrating the customers, partners, and Snowflakes making this Summit possible 07:23 AI is Real — and It's Transforming Business Now How Canva and Nestlé are turning AI into tangible outcomes, and the four pillars of the agentic enterprise 09:44 Snowflake Intelligence and Cortex Code How SI and Coco serve as the agentic control plane — one for every knowledge worker, one for every builder 13:12 Your Data Is Your Competitive Moat Why fragmented, ungoverned data is the biggest barrier to AI — and how Snowflake helps you fix it 16:41 Governance and AI Readiness Security and compliance built in from day one, plus how Coco automates the engineering work to get there 18:18 Message from Julie Sweet, CEO, Accenture Why AI only creates durable value when leaders take personal responsibility for how it's adopted 20:10 Fireside Chat with Manish Sharma, Accenture How Accenture rebuilt every role across 750,000 employees around a strong data and AI foundation 26:49 AI ROI — Link Every Project to Your P&L What separates pilots from real transformation: measurable impact on revenue, COGS, or SG&A 28:15 Models, Data, and Application Connectivity Your data — not the AI model — is your edge, and how MCP and the Natoma acquisition expand what's possible 31:45 The Agentic Control Plane How Snowflake Intelligence skills and Cortex Code turn insights into governed action across your business 36:26 Fireside Chat with Emmanuel Trenahar, Sanofi Building agentic workflows in pharma and a live demo of Concierge — an AI for pharmaceutical field reps 46:19 Fireside Chat with Daniela Amode, Anthropic Scaling laws, why trust is an accelerant, and what the Snowflake-Anthropic partnership means for enterprise AI 1:00:01 Closing Remarks The transformational opportunity ahead and Snowflake's commitment to governed, trusted AI for every enterprise