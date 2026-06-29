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Summit 26 Opening Keynote

Keynote Overview        

Welcome to the Agentic Enterprise

Snowflake's CEO, Sridhar Ramaswamy, shares how organizations are turning AI’s promise into real business transformation and how the Snowflake AI Data Cloud is enabling a new era of enterprise intelligence and agentic innovation with data at the center.

Joined by industry leaders and luminaries, he explores how agentic AI is already reshaping global industries and the critical challenges and opportunities facing today’s top business leaders. 

Featured Speakers

Portrait of Sridhar Ramaswamy
Sridhar RamaswamyCEO, Snowflake
Julie Sweet profile picture
Julie SweetChair & CEO, Accenture
Daniela Amodei profile picture
Daniela AmodeiPresident, Anthropic
Manish Sharma profile picture
Manish SharmaChief Strategy and Services Officer, Accenture
Emmanuel Frenehard profile picture
Emmanuel FrenehardChief Digital Officer, Sanofi

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14 chapters · 1 hr total

Featured Announcements

The biggest moments from the Summit 26 Stage

Save the date Snowflake Summit 27

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San Francisco
June 7 - 10, 2027

The four-day conference will feature over 500 sessions, hands-on labs, training and certification opportunities and more.

Attend Snowflake Summit 27 and experience the future of enterprise data and agents. Hear valuable insights from data and AI experts and business leaders, while discovering how to help your organization reach its full potential with data and AI.

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SAVE THE DATE FOR 2027

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