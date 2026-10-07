Bring Snowflake to your data: Powering Analytics and AI on the Lakehouse

Overview

Apache Iceberg is an open table format for large analytical datasets — it brings ACID transactions, schema evolution, and high-performance queries to data stored in object storage like Amazon S3. Both Snowflake and AWS support the Iceberg format natively, enabling customers to drastically improve data interoperability and build open analytic environments without vendor lock-in.

In this hands-on lab you will connect Snowflake to a pre-configured AWS Glue Data Catalog using a Catalog-Linked Database (CLD) — Snowflake's mechanism for auto-discovering and staying in sync with external Iceberg catalogs. The AWS infrastructure (S3 bucket, Glue database, IAM role) has been set up for you. Your job is to wire Snowflake to it in four SQL statements and start querying.

The dataset is a Financial Services use case: insurance quote requests collected from systems and stored as Parquet on S3, converted to Iceberg format. The data contains customer, policy, and pricing attributes — a common pattern in insurance analytics for identifying churn risk and high quote frequency.

What You'll Learn

How Snowflake connects to external Iceberg catalogs via a Catalog-Linked Database

How External Volumes and Catalog Integrations work together to give Snowflake access to external Iceberg tables

How the Glue Iceberg REST Catalog (IRC) API enables Snowflake to discover and read tables directly from the Glue Data Catalog

How to query Apache Iceberg data in AWS Glue from Snowflake without copying or moving data

How to apply Snowflake Horizon governance — RBAC and dynamic data masking — to Iceberg tables

How to create a Semantic View on top of Iceberg data for AI-ready analytics

How to build a Cortex Agent and query your data lake in natural language

What You'll Need

A Snowflake Enterprise account with ACCOUNTADMIN access, on Amazon Web Services (any AWS region)

Note: The lab infrastructure (S3 bucket, Glue catalog, IAM role) is deployed in AWS US West 2, but your Snowflake account does not need to be in that region. Accounts in other AWS regions read the Iceberg data cross-region, which adds latency to the first scan of each file and incurs AWS data transfer charges. For the fastest experience, use an account in US West (Oregon).

What You'll Build

A Snowflake External Volume connected to the lab's S3-backed Iceberg dataset

connected to the lab's S3-backed Iceberg dataset A Catalog Integration pointing to the AWS Glue Iceberg REST endpoint using SigV4 authentication

pointing to the AWS Glue Iceberg REST endpoint using SigV4 authentication A Catalog-Linked Database that auto-discovers and syncs Iceberg tables from the Glue Data Catalog

that auto-discovers and syncs Iceberg tables from the Glue Data Catalog Dynamic data masking policies protecting PII columns in the Iceberg table

protecting PII columns in the Iceberg table A Semantic View that defines business metrics and dimensions on your Iceberg data

that defines business metrics and dimensions on your Iceberg data A Cortex Agent for natural language analytics on your data lake

Lab Environment

The AWS infrastructure for this lab has been pre-configured. You do not need an AWS account or AWS credentials to complete this lab.

Here is what has been set up on your behalf:

Resource Details S3 Bucket s3://glue-snowflake-lab-849350360261/iceberg/ (us-west-2) Glue Database iceberg Iceberg Table quotes — 40 columns, insurance quote records in Iceberg V2 format IAM Role arn:aws:iam::849350360261:role/sf-lab-shared-role

Architecture

The diagram below shows how the components connect:

Raw insurance data was converted from Parquet to Apache Iceberg V2 format using an AWS Glue ETL job and stored in Amazon S3

The table is registered in the AWS Glue Data Catalog, which exposes it via the Iceberg REST Catalog (IRC) API

Snowflake connects to the Glue catalog using SigV4 authentication via a Catalog Integration, and reads data files directly from S3 via an External Volume

A Catalog-Linked Database auto-discovers all tables in the Glue catalog and keeps them in sync — no manual table registration needed

The quotes table

The quotes dataset represents insurance quote requests with the following key columns:

Column Type Description uuid string Unique quote identifier quote_product string Insurance product type quotedate date Date the quote was requested policyno string Policy number creditscore decimal Customer credit score newriskpremium decimal Calculated risk premium totalpremiumpayable decimal Final premium amount surname string Customer surname (PII) email string Customer email address (PII) phonenumber string Customer phone number (PII) dateofbirth string Customer date of birth (PII) postcodedistrict string Customer postcode district

Choose how to run the lab:

Path A — Snowsight SQL: use this if you want a step-by-step guide. You run each SQL block yourself in Snowsight — only a browser and a Snowflake account are needed. Continue from Create Snowflake Objects.

use this if you want a step-by-step guide. You run each SQL block yourself in Snowsight — only a browser and a Snowflake account are needed. Continue from Create Snowflake Objects. Path B — Cortex Code CLI: use this if you can set up Cortex Code CLI and want it to build the lab for you from a single prompt. Continue from Build with Cortex Code.

Running SQL in Snowsight

All SQL in this lab runs in Snowsight, Snowflake's web interface. Here's how to run each block:

Log in to Snowsight and click Projects → Workspaces in the left nav Click + Add New → SQL File to create a new SQL file Set your role to ACCOUNTADMIN using the role selector in the editor Set your warehouse to COMPUTE_WH (or the warehouse available in your account) Paste a SQL block from the lab into the editor Run all statements in the block: press Ctrl + Shift + Enter (Windows/Linux) or Cmd + Shift + Return (Mac), or click the Run All button Run a single statement: place your cursor inside it and press Ctrl + Enter (Windows/Linux) or Cmd + Return (Mac)

Tip: Each section in this lab uses a separate SQL block. You can run everything in a single SQL file in order, or create one SQL file per section to keep things organized.

Build with Cortex Code

Cortex Code is Snowflake's AI coding assistant. It connects directly to your Snowflake account, reads schema context, and can execute SQL on your behalf — so you can complete this entire lab from the terminal with a single prompt instead of running each block manually.

Setup

Runs on macOS, Linux, WSL, or Windows. Your account needs Cortex Code CLI access — standard trial accounts don't include it (details).

# 1. Install Snowflake CLI (other options: https://docs.snowflake.com/en/developer-guide/snowflake-cli/installation/installation) brew install snowflake-cli # 2. Install Cortex Code CLI (Windows PowerShell: irm https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.ps1 | iex) curl -LsS https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.sh | sh # 3. Start Cortex Code — the setup wizard connects you to your account cortex

Starter Prompt

Once inside Cortex Code, paste the following:

I want to complete the Summit HOL Lakehouse Analytics lab end to end. My Snowflake account is on AWS. I have ACCOUNTADMIN access and my warehouse is COMPUTE_WH. The lab has pre-configured AWS infrastructure: - S3 bucket: s3://glue-snowflake-lab-849350360261/iceberg/ - IAM role: arn:aws:iam::849350360261:role/sf-lab-shared-role - Glue database: iceberg, table: quotes (~56K insurance quote records) Please run through all sections in order: 1. Create External Volume my_iceberg_vol, Catalog Integration my_glue_int, and Catalog-Linked Database my_iceberg_db. Verify the quotes table syncs. 2. Query the quotes table — row count, product breakdown by volume, and premium by credit score band. 3. Set up governance: - Create roles lab_analyst and lab_data_engineer with grants + warehouse access - Create view iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw over the Iceberg table - Apply dynamic data masking to email, phonenumber, surname, and dateofbirth columns on the view using ALTER VIEW - Verify masking by querying as lab_analyst vs lab_data_engineer 4. Create Semantic View iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_sv on top of quotes_vw with facts, dimensions, and metrics. 5. Create Cortex Agent iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_agent backed by quotes_sv. Run each SQL block, show me results, and explain what each step built.

Cortex Code will run each section end to end — including role switching for masking verification. To resume at any step, tell it where you left off.

Note: If you prefer to run the SQL manually, continue to the next section.

Create Snowflake Objects

In this section you will create three Snowflake objects that wire your Snowflake account to the pre-configured AWS infrastructure. All three steps require ACCOUNTADMIN .

How to run:

Log in to Snowsight Go to Projects → Workspaces and click + Add New → SQL File Set your role to ACCOUNTADMIN and your warehouse to COMPUTE_WH Copy each SQL block below, paste it into the SQL file, and click Run All (or press Ctrl + Shift + Enter ) Confirm the status message shows successfully created before moving to the next block

External Volume

An External Volume tells Snowflake where the Iceberg data files live in cloud storage and which IAM role to use to access them. It is the credential layer between Snowflake and S3.

Copy and run in your Snowsight SQL file:

CREATE OR REPLACE EXTERNAL VOLUME my_iceberg_vol STORAGE_LOCATIONS = ( ( NAME = 'us-west-2' STORAGE_PROVIDER = 'S3' STORAGE_BASE_URL = 's3://glue-snowflake-lab-849350360261/iceberg/' STORAGE_AWS_ROLE_ARN = 'arn:aws:iam::849350360261:role/sf-lab-shared-role' ) ) ALLOW_WRITES = FALSE;

ALLOW_WRITES = FALSE marks this volume as read-only — Snowflake will not attempt to write metadata or data back to S3.

Catalog Integration

A Catalog Integration tells Snowflake how to reach the external Iceberg catalog — in this case, the AWS Glue Iceberg REST Catalog (IRC) endpoint. It handles authentication (SigV4) and points to the correct AWS account and region.

Copy and run in your Snowsight SQL file:

CREATE OR REPLACE CATALOG INTEGRATION my_glue_int CATALOG_SOURCE = ICEBERG_REST TABLE_FORMAT = ICEBERG REST_CONFIG = ( CATALOG_URI = 'https://glue.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/iceberg' CATALOG_API_TYPE = AWS_GLUE CATALOG_NAME = '849350360261' ) REST_AUTHENTICATION = ( TYPE = SIGV4 SIGV4_IAM_ROLE = 'arn:aws:iam::849350360261:role/sf-lab-shared-role' SIGV4_SIGNING_REGION = 'us-west-2' ) ENABLED = TRUE;

Catalog-Linked Database

A Catalog-Linked Database connects to the Catalog Integration and automatically discovers every namespace and table registered in the Glue Data Catalog. Snowflake polls the catalog on the interval you specify and keeps its local view in sync — no manual ALTER ICEBERG TABLE ... REFRESH needed.

Copy and run in your Snowsight SQL file:

CREATE OR REPLACE DATABASE my_iceberg_db LINKED_CATALOG = ( CATALOG = 'my_glue_int', SYNC_INTERVAL_SECONDS = 3600, ALLOWED_WRITE_OPERATIONS = NONE ) EXTERNAL_VOLUME = 'my_iceberg_vol';

SYNC_INTERVAL_SECONDS = 3600 sets the catalog poll interval to 1 hour. ALLOWED_WRITE_OPERATIONS = NONE enforces read-only access at the database level.

Verify Sync

After creating the database, Snowflake starts discovering tables from the Glue catalog. Run this in your SQL file to check the sync status:

Copy and run the statement below Look for "failureDetails":[] and "executionState":"RUNNING" or "SUCCEEDED" in the output If you see failures, wait 30 seconds and re-run

SELECT SYSTEM$CATALOG_LINK_STATUS('my_iceberg_db');

Note: The quotes table should appear within 60 seconds of creating the database.

Query Data

With the Catalog-Linked Database created, the quotes Iceberg table is available to query like any native Snowflake table. The data is read directly from S3 — nothing is copied into Snowflake storage.

How to run: In your Snowsight SQL file, make sure your role is ACCOUNTADMIN and your warehouse is active. Copy each query below and run it with Ctrl + Enter (or Cmd + Return on Mac). You can run all queries in the same SQL file.

Important: AWS Glue uses case-insensitive, lowercase identifiers. Always wrap schema and table names in double quotes when querying a Catalog-Linked Database.

Explore the table

Run these two queries to confirm the table is accessible and check row count:

SELECT * FROM my_iceberg_db."iceberg"."quotes" LIMIT 10; SELECT COUNT(*) AS total_quotes FROM my_iceberg_db."iceberg"."quotes";

Quote volume by product

SELECT quote_product, COUNT(*) AS total_quotes, ROUND(AVG(totalpremiumpayable), 2) AS avg_premium FROM my_iceberg_db."iceberg"."quotes" GROUP BY quote_product ORDER BY total_quotes DESC;

High-Frequency Customers

SELECT surname, postcodedistrict, COUNT(*) AS quote_count, MIN(quotedate) AS first_quote, MAX(quotedate) AS last_quote, ROUND(AVG(totalpremiumpayable), 2) AS avg_premium FROM my_iceberg_db."iceberg"."quotes" GROUP BY surname, postcodedistrict HAVING COUNT(*) > 1 ORDER BY quote_count DESC LIMIT 20;

Premium by Credit Score

SELECT CASE WHEN creditscore >= 8 THEN 'High (8-10)' WHEN creditscore >= 5 THEN 'Medium (5-7)' ELSE 'Low (0-4)' END AS credit_band, COUNT(*) AS quote_count, ROUND(AVG(newriskpremium), 2) AS avg_risk_premium, ROUND(AVG(totalpremiumpayable), 2) AS avg_total_premium FROM my_iceberg_db."iceberg"."quotes" GROUP BY credit_band ORDER BY avg_risk_premium DESC;

Data Governance

Snowflake Horizon governance policies apply natively to Iceberg tables in a Catalog-Linked Database — the data never needs to move into Snowflake storage for policies to take effect.

In this section you will create two roles with different data access levels, then apply dynamic data masking to PII columns in the quotes table. Analysts see partially masked data; data engineers see the full values.

How to run: Continue in your existing Snowsight SQL file (or open a new one). Each subsection below has its own SQL block — run them in order from top to bottom. The role must be ACCOUNTADMIN at the start of each block; the SQL includes USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN where needed.

Create roles

Run this block to create both roles, set up the role hierarchy, grant them to your user, and give them warehouse access:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; CREATE ROLE IF NOT EXISTS lab_data_engineer; CREATE ROLE IF NOT EXISTS lab_analyst; -- Hierarchy: analyst is a subset of data engineer GRANT ROLE lab_analyst TO ROLE lab_data_engineer; -- Grant both roles to the current user (resolved at runtime) BEGIN LET u STRING := CURRENT_USER(); EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'GRANT ROLE lab_data_engineer TO USER "' || :u || '"'; EXECUTE IMMEDIATE 'GRANT ROLE lab_analyst TO USER "' || :u || '"'; END; -- Grant warehouse access so roles can run queries -- Replace COMPUTE_WH with your warehouse name if different GRANT USAGE ON WAREHOUSE COMPUTE_WH TO ROLE lab_data_engineer; GRANT USAGE ON WAREHOUSE COMPUTE_WH TO ROLE lab_analyst;

Grant Access

Run this block to give both roles access to the External Volume, Catalog Integration, and the Iceberg table in the CLD:

-- External volume and catalog integration GRANT USAGE ON EXTERNAL VOLUME my_iceberg_vol TO ROLE lab_data_engineer; GRANT USAGE ON INTEGRATION my_glue_int TO ROLE lab_data_engineer; -- Catalog-linked database GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE my_iceberg_db TO ROLE lab_data_engineer; GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE my_iceberg_db TO ROLE lab_analyst; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA my_iceberg_db."iceberg" TO ROLE lab_data_engineer; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA my_iceberg_db."iceberg" TO ROLE lab_analyst; GRANT SELECT ON ALL ICEBERG TABLES IN SCHEMA my_iceberg_db."iceberg" TO ROLE lab_data_engineer; GRANT SELECT ON ALL ICEBERG TABLES IN SCHEMA my_iceberg_db."iceberg" TO ROLE lab_analyst;

View Wrapper

Before applying masking policies, create a thin view over the Iceberg table. Masking policies cannot be applied directly to tables in a Catalog-Linked Database — they must be attached to a view wrapper. This same view is also used by the Semantic View in the next section.

Run this block to create the supporting database, schema, and view:

CREATE DATABASE IF NOT EXISTS iceberg_lab_db; CREATE SCHEMA IF NOT EXISTS iceberg_lab_db.analytics; CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw AS SELECT "uuid" AS uuid, "batchid" AS batchid, "quote_product" AS quote_product, "quotedate" AS quotedate, "quotehour" AS quotehour, "policyno" AS policyno, "inceptiondate" AS inceptiondate, "expirydate" AS expirydate, "effectivestartdate" AS effectivestartdate, "effectiveenddate" AS effectiveenddate, "previnsr" AS previnsr, "creditchecksconsentind" AS creditchecksconsentind, "creditscore" AS creditscore, "dateofbirth" AS dateofbirth, "homeownerind" AS homeownerind, "maritalstatus" AS maritalstatus, "vehiclesavailable" AS vehiclesavailable, "prn" AS prn, "sex" AS sex, "postcodedistrict" AS postcodedistrict, "postcodefull" AS postcodefull, "postcodesector" AS postcodesector, "surname" AS surname, "iptamount" AS iptamount, "newriskpremium" AS newriskpremium, "oldriskpremium" AS oldriskpremium, "originalpremium" AS originalpremium, "premiuminclipt" AS premiuminclipt, "premiumexclipt" AS premiumexclipt, "totalpremiumpayable" AS totalpremiumpayable, "agencyref" AS agencyref, "businesssourcecode" AS businesssourcecode, "intermediary_code" AS intermediary_code, "insrpmttype" AS insrpmttype, "debitfrqcy" AS debitfrqcy, "address" AS address, "fullname" AS fullname, "postcode" AS postcode, "phonenumber" AS phonenumber, "email" AS email FROM my_iceberg_db."iceberg"."quotes";

Masking Policies

Each policy partially masks a PII column. LAB_DATA_ENGINEER and ACCOUNTADMIN see the real value — all other roles see a redacted version.

Run this block to create all four masking policies:

USE DATABASE iceberg_lab_db; USE SCHEMA analytics; -- Email: john.doe@example.com → j***@***.com CREATE OR REPLACE MASKING POLICY mask_email AS (val STRING) RETURNS STRING -> CASE WHEN CURRENT_ROLE() IN ('LAB_DATA_ENGINEER', 'ACCOUNTADMIN') THEN val ELSE CONCAT(LEFT(val, 1), '***@***.', SPLIT_PART(val, '.', -1)) END; -- Phone: 07123456789 → 071*****789 CREATE OR REPLACE MASKING POLICY mask_phone AS (val STRING) RETURNS STRING -> CASE WHEN CURRENT_ROLE() IN ('LAB_DATA_ENGINEER', 'ACCOUNTADMIN') THEN val ELSE CONCAT(LEFT(val, 3), REPEAT('*', LENGTH(val) - 6), RIGHT(val, 3)) END; -- Surname: Smith → S**** CREATE OR REPLACE MASKING POLICY mask_surname AS (val STRING) RETURNS STRING -> CASE WHEN CURRENT_ROLE() IN ('LAB_DATA_ENGINEER', 'ACCOUNTADMIN') THEN val ELSE CONCAT(LEFT(val, 1), REPEAT('*', GREATEST(LENGTH(val) - 1, 4))) END; -- Date of birth: 1985-03-15 → ****-**-15 CREATE OR REPLACE MASKING POLICY mask_dob AS (val STRING) RETURNS STRING -> CASE WHEN CURRENT_ROLE() IN ('LAB_DATA_ENGINEER', 'ACCOUNTADMIN') THEN val ELSE CONCAT('****-**-', RIGHT(val, 2)) END;

Apply Policies

Apply each masking policy to the corresponding column on the view wrapper. Masking is enforced whenever the view is queried — directly in SQL, via the semantic view, or through the Cortex Agent.

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; ALTER VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw ALTER COLUMN email SET MASKING POLICY iceberg_lab_db.analytics.mask_email; ALTER VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw ALTER COLUMN phonenumber SET MASKING POLICY iceberg_lab_db.analytics.mask_phone; ALTER VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw ALTER COLUMN surname SET MASKING POLICY iceberg_lab_db.analytics.mask_surname; ALTER VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw ALTER COLUMN dateofbirth SET MASKING POLICY iceberg_lab_db.analytics.mask_dob;

Verify Masking

Switch to each role and run the same query to see the difference. You can switch roles two ways:

In the SQL block: run USE ROLE lab_analyst; before the SELECT (as shown below)

run before the SELECT (as shown below) In the Snowsight UI: use the role selector in the editor

Switch to the analyst role — PII is partially masked:

USE ROLE lab_analyst; SELECT uuid, surname, email, phonenumber, dateofbirth, totalpremiumpayable FROM iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw LIMIT 5;

Switch to the data engineer role — full values visible:

USE ROLE lab_data_engineer; SELECT uuid, surname, email, phonenumber, dateofbirth, totalpremiumpayable FROM iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw LIMIT 5;

The same Iceberg data in AWS Glue, governed entirely by Snowflake — no data movement, no copies, no AWS-side policy changes needed.

Semantic View

A Semantic View defines the business meaning of your data — dimensions, metrics, and facts — so that Snowflake's AI can understand and answer questions about it in natural language. The semantic view respects masking policies automatically: an analyst querying via natural language sees the same masked values as they would in SQL.

How to run: Continue in your Snowsight SQL file with ACCOUNTADMIN . Run the blocks below in order.

View Wrapper

The quotes_vw view was created in the Data Governance section with masking policies already applied. Semantic views require a plain view reference in the same schema — this view serves that role here too.

No additional SQL needed. The view iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw is ready to use.

Create View

Run this block to create the semantic view. It defines the table mapping, facts, dimensions, and metrics that Cortex Analyst will use to translate natural language into SQL:

USE DATABASE iceberg_lab_db; USE SCHEMA analytics; CREATE OR REPLACE SEMANTIC VIEW quotes_sv TABLES ( quotes as quotes_vw primary key (uuid) comment='Insurance quote requests from the Iceberg data lake in AWS Glue' ) FACTS ( quotes.newriskpremium as newriskpremium comment='Calculated risk premium', quotes.totalpremiumpayable as totalpremiumpayable comment='Total premium payable', quotes.iptamount as iptamount comment='Insurance premium tax', quotes.quote_record as 1 comment='One record per quote' ) DIMENSIONS ( quotes.quote_product as quote_product with synonyms=('product type', 'insurance product', 'cover type') comment='Insurance product type', quotes.quotedate as quotedate with synonyms=('quote date', 'date', 'when requested') comment='Date the quote was requested', quotes.maritalstatus as maritalstatus with synonyms=('marital status', 'married', 'single') comment='Customer marital status', quotes.homeownerind as homeownerind with synonyms=('homeowner', 'owns home', 'property owner') comment='Whether customer owns home', quotes.sex as sex with synonyms=('gender', 'customer gender') comment='Customer gender', quotes.postcodedistrict as postcodedistrict with synonyms=('district', 'location', 'area', 'region') comment='Customer postcode district', quotes.previnsr as previnsr with synonyms=('previous insurer', 'prior insurer') comment='Previous insurance provider' ) METRICS ( quotes.total_quotes as COUNT(quotes.quote_record) comment='Total number of quote requests', quotes.avg_total_premium as AVG(quotes.totalpremiumpayable) comment='Average total premium payable', quotes.avg_risk_premium as AVG(quotes.newriskpremium) comment='Average risk premium', quotes.total_premium_volume as SUM(quotes.totalpremiumpayable) comment='Total premium volume' ) comment='Insurance quote analytics — Iceberg data in AWS Glue via Catalog-Linked Database';

Note: The semantic view uses a quotes as quotes_vw mapping where quotes is the internal reference name and quotes_vw is the physical view. Column references in FACTS, DIMENSIONS, and METRICS use the reference name quotes .

Grant Access

GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE iceberg_lab_db TO ROLE lab_analyst; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA iceberg_lab_db.analytics TO ROLE lab_analyst; GRANT SELECT ON VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw TO ROLE lab_analyst; GRANT SELECT ON SEMANTIC VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_sv TO ROLE lab_analyst; GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE iceberg_lab_db TO ROLE lab_data_engineer; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA iceberg_lab_db.analytics TO ROLE lab_data_engineer; GRANT SELECT ON VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw TO ROLE lab_data_engineer; GRANT SELECT ON SEMANTIC VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_sv TO ROLE lab_data_engineer;

Verify the semantic view:

SHOW SEMANTIC VIEWS IN SCHEMA iceberg_lab_db.analytics; SHOW SEMANTIC METRICS IN iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_sv; SHOW SEMANTIC DIMENSIONS IN iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_sv;

Natural Language Queries

A Cortex Agent wraps the semantic view and exposes it as a natural language interface. Snowflake translates plain English questions into SQL against your Iceberg data — masking policies are enforced automatically based on the querying role.

How to run: Run the SQL blocks below in your Snowsight SQL file with ACCOUNTADMIN . After creating the agent, open it directly in Snowsight (no SQL needed) to ask questions.

Create the agent

Run this block to create the agent backed by your semantic view:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; USE DATABASE iceberg_lab_db; USE SCHEMA analytics; CREATE OR REPLACE AGENT iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_agent WITH PROFILE = '{"display_name": "Insurance Quotes Analyst"}' COMMENT = 'Natural language analytics on Iceberg insurance quotes data in AWS Glue' FROM SPECIFICATION $$ { "instructions": { "response": "Answer questions about insurance quote data. Use the quotes tool to query premium amounts, product types, homeowner status, marital status, and postcode district. Summarize results clearly and suggest follow-up questions." }, "tools": [ { "tool_spec": { "type": "cortex_analyst_text_to_sql", "name": "Query Insurance Quotes", "description": "Query insurance quote data including premiums, product types, homeowner status, marital status, and postcode district." } } ], "tool_resources": { "Query Insurance Quotes": { "semantic_view": "iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_sv", "execution_environment": { "type": "warehouse", "warehouse": "COMPUTE_WH" } } } } $$;

Snowflake CoWork

To make the agent accessible via Snowflake CoWork, grant the Snowflake service role access to the underlying objects:

USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE iceberg_lab_db TO ROLE SNOWFLAKE; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA iceberg_lab_db.analytics TO ROLE SNOWFLAKE; GRANT SELECT ON VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_vw TO ROLE SNOWFLAKE; GRANT SELECT ON SEMANTIC VIEW iceberg_lab_db.analytics.quotes_sv TO ROLE SNOWFLAKE;

Note: The SNOWFLAKE service role is available in Snowflake Enterprise and Business Critical accounts. Trial accounts do not include this role — if you receive a "Role does not exist" error, skip this step. The agent is still fully accessible via AI & ML > Agent Studio in Snowsight.

Ask Questions

To open the agent in Snowsight:

In the left nav, click AI & ML → Agent Studio Find Insurance Quotes Analyst in the list and click Open Type a question in the chat input and press Enter The agent translates your question into SQL against quotes_sv and returns the result To test masking enforcement: switch your active role in Snowsight to lab_analyst or lab_data_engineer and ask the same question — PII fields will be masked or unmasked based on your role

The agent is also available in Snowflake CoWork (enterprise accounts only).

Try these questions:

What are the top 5 insurance products by number of quotes?

What is the average premium for homeowners vs non-homeowners?

Which postcode district has the highest average risk premium?

Show me quote volume broken down by marital status and product type.

What is the total premium volume by previous insurer?

Switch between the lab_analyst and lab_data_engineer roles to see how the same natural language question returns different results — masking policies are enforced end-to-end, from Iceberg through the semantic view to the agent response.

Conclusion And Resources

Congratulations! You've successfully connected Snowflake to an Apache Iceberg data lake in AWS Glue — querying, governing, and analyzing the data entirely from Snowflake without moving a single byte.

In this lab you built a complete open lakehouse analytics stack:

Connected Snowflake to AWS Glue via a Catalog-Linked Database using the Iceberg REST Catalog API

Applied Snowflake Horizon governance — RBAC and dynamic data masking — to Iceberg tables in AWS

Created a Semantic View to define business metrics and dimensions on your Iceberg data

Built a Cortex Agent for natural language analytics, with masking enforced end-to-end

What You Learned

How External Volumes, Catalog Integrations, and Catalog-Linked Databases work together

How Snowflake Horizon governance applies natively to external Iceberg tables

How Semantic Views bridge raw Iceberg data and AI-powered analytics

How Cortex Agents translate natural language into governed SQL against your data lake

Related Resources

Documentation:

Related guides: