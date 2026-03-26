Discover Fraudulent Communities in Financial Services Data with Neo4j Graph Analytics

Overview

What Is Neo4j Graph Analytics For Snowflake?

Neo4j helps organizations find hidden relationships and patterns across billions of data connections deeply, easily, and quickly. Neo4j Graph Analytics for Snowflake brings to the power of graph directly to Snowflake, allowing users to run 65+ ready-to-use algorithms on their data, all without leaving Snowflake!

Discovering Communities In P2P Fraud

P2P Fraud Losses are Skyrocketing. 8% of banking customers reported being victims of P2P Scams in the past year, and the average loss to these scams was $176.

Finding different communities within P2P transactions is the first step towards identifying and ultimately ending P2P fraud.

Prerequisites

The Native App Neo4j Graph Analytics for Snowflake

What You Will Need

A Snowflake account with appropriate access to databases and schemas.

Neo4j Graph Analytics application installed from the Snowflake marketplace. Access the marketplace via the menu bar on the left hand side of your screen, as seen below:

What You Will Build

A method to identify communities that are at high risk of fraud in P2P networks

What You Will Learn

How to prepare and project your data for graph analytics

How to use community detection to identify fraud

How to read and write directly from and to your snowflake tables

Loading The Data

Dataset overview : This dataset is modelled to design and analyze a peer to peer transaction network to identify fraudulent activity using graph analytics.

Let's name our database P2P_DEMO . Using the CSVs found here, We are going to add two new tables:

One called P2P_TRANSACTIONS based on the p2p_transactions.csv

based on the p2p_transactions.csv One called P2P_USERS based on p2p_users.csv

Follow the steps found here to load in your data.

Setting Up

Import The Notebook

We’ve provided a Colab notebook to walk you through each SQL and Python step—no local setup required!

Download the .ipynb found here, and import the notebook into snowflake.

Don't forget to install streamlit and python package before you run.

Permissions

Next let's set up the necessary roles, permissions, and resource access to enable Graph Analytics to operate on data within the p2p_demo.public schema . It creates a consumer role (gds_user_role) for users and administrators, grants the Neo4j Graph Analytics application access to read from and write to tables and views, and ensures that future tables are accessible.

It also provides the application with access to the required compute pool and warehouse resources needed to run graph algorithms at scale.

-- Use a role with the required privileges USE ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN; -- Create a consumer role for users of the Graph Analytics application CREATE ROLE IF NOT EXISTS MY_CONSUMER_ROLE; GRANT APPLICATION ROLE Neo4j_Graph_Analytics.app_user TO ROLE MY_CONSUMER_ROLE; SET MY_USER = (SELECT CURRENT_USER()); GRANT ROLE MY_CONSUMER_ROLE TO USER IDENTIFIER($MY_USER); USE SCHEMA P2P_DEMO.PUBLIC; CREATE TABLE NODES (nodeId Number); INSERT INTO NODES VALUES (1), (2), (3), (4), (5), (6); CREATE TABLE RELATIONSHIPS (sourceNodeId Number, targetNodeId Number); INSERT INTO RELATIONSHIPS VALUES (1, 2), (2, 3), (4, 5), (5, 6); -- Grants needed for the app to read consumer data stored in tables and views, using a database role USE DATABASE P2P_DEMO; CREATE DATABASE ROLE IF NOT EXISTS MY_DB_ROLE; GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE P2P_DEMO TO DATABASE ROLE MY_DB_ROLE; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA P2P_DEMO.PUBLIC TO DATABASE ROLE MY_DB_ROLE; GRANT SELECT ON ALL TABLES IN SCHEMA P2P_DEMO.PUBLIC TO DATABASE ROLE MY_DB_ROLE; GRANT SELECT ON ALL VIEWS IN SCHEMA P2P_DEMO.PUBLIC TO DATABASE ROLE MY_DB_ROLE; -- Future tables also include tables that are created by the application itself. -- This is useful as many use-cases require running algorithms in a sequence and using the output of a prior algorithm as input. GRANT SELECT ON FUTURE TABLES IN SCHEMA P2P_DEMO.PUBLIC TO DATABASE ROLE MY_DB_ROLE; GRANT SELECT ON FUTURE VIEWS IN SCHEMA P2P_DEMO.PUBLIC TO DATABASE ROLE MY_DB_ROLE; GRANT CREATE TABLE ON SCHEMA P2P_DEMO.PUBLIC TO DATABASE ROLE MY_DB_ROLE; GRANT DATABASE ROLE MY_DB_ROLE TO APPLICATION Neo4j_Graph_Analytics; -- Ensure the consumer role has access to tables created by the application GRANT USAGE ON DATABASE P2P_DEMO TO ROLE MY_CONSUMER_ROLE; GRANT USAGE ON SCHEMA P2P_DEMO.PUBLIC TO ROLE MY_CONSUMER_ROLE; GRANT SELECT ON FUTURE TABLES IN SCHEMA P2P_DEMO.PUBLIC TO ROLE MY_CONSUMER_ROLE; -- Use the consumer role to run the algorithm and inspect the output USE ROLE MY_CONSUMER_ROLE;

Cleaning Our Data

We need our data to be in a particular format in order to work with Graph Analytics. In general it should be like so:

For The Table Representing Nodes:

The first column should be called nodeId , which represents the ids for the each node in our graph

For The table Representing Relationships:

We need to have columns called sourceNodeId and targetNodeId . These will tell Graph Analytics the direction of the transaction, which in this case means:

Who sent the money (sourceNodeId) and

Who received it (targetNodeId)

We also include a total_amount column that acts as the weights in the relationship

We are going to use aggregated transactions for our relationships. Let's create that table now:

CREATE OR REPLACE TABLE p2p_demo.public.P2P_AGG_TRANSACTIONS ( SOURCENODEID NUMBER(38,0), TARGETNODEID NUMBER(38,0), TOTAL_AMOUNT FLOAT ) AS SELECT sourceNodeId, targetNodeId, SUM(transaction_amount) AS total_amount FROM p2p_demo.public.P2P_TRANSACTIONS GROUP BY sourceNodeId, targetNodeId; SELECT * FROM p2p_demo.public.P2P_AGG_TRANSACTIONS;

We are also going to create a view that just has the unique nodeId s from the p2p_demo table and use that as the nodes when we project the graph in the next step:

CREATE OR REPLACE VIEW p2p_users_vw (nodeId) AS SELECT DISTINCT p2p_demo.public.p2p_users.NODEID as nodeid FROM p2p_users;

Running Your Algorithms

Now we are finally at the step where we create a projection, run our algorithms, and write back to snowflake. We will run louvain to determine communities within our data. Louvain identifies communities by grouping together nodes that have more connections to each other than to nodes outside the group.

You can find more information about writing this function in our documentation.

You can use this code block as an outline of what you need to fill in:

CALL neo4j_graph_analytics.graph.louvain('COMPUTE_POOL', { 'project': { 'nodeTables': ['EXAMPLE_DB.DATA_SCHEMA.NODES'], 'relationshipTables': { 'EXAMPLE_DB.DATA_SCHEMA.RELATIONSHIPS': { 'sourceTable': 'EXAMPLE_DB.DATA_SCHEMA.NODES', 'targetTable': 'EXAMPLE_DB.DATA_SCHEMA.NODES', 'orientation': 'NATURAL' } } }, 'compute': { 'consecutiveIds': true }, 'write': [{ 'nodeLabel': 'NODES', 'outputTable': 'EXAMPLE_DB.DATA_SCHEMA.NODES_COMPONENTS' }] });

But broadly, you will need a few things:

Name Description Our Value EXAMPLE_DB.DATA_SCHEMA.NODES A table for nodes p2p_demo.public.p2p_users_vw EXAMPLE_DB.DATA_SCHEMA.RELATIONSHIPS A table for relationships p2p_demo.public.P2P_AGG_TRANSACTIONS COMPUTE_POOL The size of the compute pool you would like to use CPU_X64_XS EXAMPLE_DB.DATA_SCHEMA.NODES_COMPONENTS A table to output results p2p_demo.public.p2p_users_vw_lou NODES A node label for our nodes p2p_users_vw

CALL neo4j_graph_analytics.graph.louvain('CPU_X64_XS', { 'project': { 'nodeTables': ['p2p_demo.public.p2p_users_vw'], 'relationshipTables': { 'p2p_demo.public.P2P_AGG_TRANSACTIONS': { 'sourceTable': 'p2p_demo.public.p2p_users_vw', 'targetTable': 'p2p_demo.public.p2p_users_vw', 'orientation': 'NATURAL' } } }, 'compute': { 'consecutiveIds': true, 'relationshipWeightProperty':'TOTAL_AMOUNT'}, 'write': [{ 'nodeLabel': 'p2p_users_vw', 'outputTable': 'p2p_demo.public.p2p_users_vw_lou' }] });

Our resulting table assigns a community id to each node based on their connections to other nodes in the graph.

SELECT community, COUNT(*) AS community_size, FROM p2p_demo.public.p2p_users_vw_lou GROUP BY community ORDER BY community_size DESC;

We can then use then add in the fraud_transfer_flag (which was provided by the vendor) to our communities to see if users in that community are at greater risk for fraud:

SELECT l.community, COUNT(*) AS community_size, SUM(n.fraud_transfer_flag) AS fraud_count FROM p2p_users_vw_lou l JOIN p2p_users n ON l.nodeId = n.nodeId GROUP BY l.community ORDER BY community_size DESC, fraud_count DESC;

You can use plotly as a visualization package and explore more. Nodes that cluster closely represent communities of highly interconnected users. You can immediately spot the tight clusters (possible fraud rings) versus the loosely connected periphery. Find more on exploratory analysis and demos here

Conclusions And Resources

In this quickstart, you learned how to bring the power of graph insights into Snowflake using Neo4j Graph Analytics.

What You Learned

By working with a P2P transaction dataset, you were able to:

Set up the Neo4j Graph Analytics application within Snowflake. Prepare and project your data into a graph model (users as nodes, transactions as relationships). Ran Louvain community detection to identify clusters of users with high internal interaction.

Resources