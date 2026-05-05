Machine Learning with Snowpark Python: Credit Card Approval Prediction

Overview

What is Snowpark?

The set of libraries and runtimes in Snowflake that securely deploy and process non-SQL code, including Python, Java and Scala.

Familiar Client Side Libraries - Snowpark brings deeply integrated, DataFrame-style programming and OSS compatible APIs to the languages data practitioners like to use. It also includes the Snowpark ML API for more efficient ML modeling (public preview) and ML operations (private preview).

Flexible Runtime Constructs - Snowpark provides flexible runtime constructs that allow users to bring in and run custom logic. Developers can seamlessly build data pipelines, ML models, and data applications with User-Defined Functions and Stored Procedures.

Learn more about Snowpark.

What is Snowpark ML?

Note: Snowpark ML is now outdated. To learn more about how to build scalable ML models with fully managed CPUs and GPUs in a pre-configured environment for large-scale ML training, check out the Container Runtime docs and try one of our newer ML quickstarts.

This quickstart will focus on the Snowpark ML Modeling API, which scales out feature engineering and simplifies ML training execution in Snowflake.

The source code for this quickstart is available on GitHub.

Prerequisites

Working knowledge of Python

Familiarity with Snowflake

What You’ll Learn

Loading and transforming data via Snowpark

Apply scalable data transformations with Snowpark ML

Train, score and evaluate models with Snowpark ML

Hyperparameter Tuning with Snowpark ML

What You’ll Need

What You’ll Build

You will build an end-to-end data science workflow

to load, clean and prepare data

to train different machine learning models

to tune hyper parameters

The end-to-end workflow will look like this:

Use-Case: Credit Card Approval Prediction

You are part of a team of data engineers and data scientists at a banking company that has been tasked to identify high-risk customers using a machine learning based solution. The goal is to give a recommendation to either approve or reject the issueing of a credit card.

To build this, you have access to customer demographic and credit history data. Using Snowpark, we will ingest, analyze and transform this data to train a model that will then be deployed inside Snowflake to score new data.

The dataset you are using is part of a Kaggle competition that can be found here:

Kaggle: Credit Card Approval Prediction

Python Environment Setup

Let's set up the Python environment necessary to run this quickstart:

First, clone the source code for this repo to your local environment:

git clone https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfguide-getting-started-machine-learning.git cd sfguide-getting-started-machine-learning/

Snowpark Python via Anaconda

If you are using Anaconda on your local machine, create a conda env for this quickstart:

conda env create -f conda_env.yml conda activate pysnowpark

Conda will automatically install snowflake-snowpark-python and all other dependencies for you.

Now, launch Jupyter Notebook on your local machine:

jupyter notebook

Snowpark with your own Environment

If you decide to bring your own Python environment, please make sure to install all of the required packages from the conda_env.yml

There is a known issue with running Snowpark Python on Apple M1 chips due to memory handling in pyOpenSSL. Please refer to the Snowpark documentation to solve this issue: Issue with running Snowpark Python on Apple M1 chips

Snowflake Environment Setup

What You'll Do:

Establish the Snowpark Python session

Create the database, schema, and warehouses needed for the remainder of the lab

Load raw csv data into Snowflake

Accept Anaconda terms & conditions to enable 3rd-Party packages

First of all, locate the following information:

Username

Password

Organization- and Accountname

You'll need these values to connect to your Snowflake Account via Snowpark.

After that, open up the 0_setup_environment Jupyter notebook and run each of the cells to setup your Snowflake Account and load the required datasets into Snowflake.

Data Exploration and Transformation

Demo

What You'll Do:

Understand the difference between Snowpark DataFrames and Pandas DataFrames

Performing simple data transformations

Performing simple data analysis

Persist your analysis results

Open up the 1_1_DEMO_basic_data_exploration_transformation Jupyter notebook and run each of the cells.

Exercise

What You'll Do:

Test your understanding of working with Snowpark DataFrames

Answer basic questions about your data by using the Snowpark-API

Create a new feature variable

Open up the 1_2_EXERCISE_basic_data_exploration_transformation Jupyter notebook and develop/adjust the code to solve the tasks.

Solution

You can verify your exercise results by having a look at the solution provided in the 1_2_SOLUTION_basic_data_exploration_transformation Jupyter notebook.

Demo

What You'll Do:

Transform the data into a final dataset ready to be used as input for machine learning models

Variable analysis

Perform value imputation & variable encoding using scalable Snowpark ML functions

Create the target variable

Synthetic Minority Oversampling via Snowflake Stored Procedure

Open up the 1_3_DEMO_full_data_exploration_transformation Jupyter notebook and run each of the cells.

Model Building & Deployment

Demo

What You'll Do:

Train, score and evaluate a simple logistic regression model with Snowpark ML that is based on scikit-learn

Open up the 2_1_DEMO_model_building_scoring Jupyter notebook and run each of the cells.

Building Additional Models

Exercise

What You'll Do:

Apply your knowledge of Snowpark ML to train, score and evaluate additional models

You can choose between XGBoost or LightGBM as your additional model

For XGBoost:

Open up the 3_1_EXERCISE_additional_models_xgboost Jupyter notebook and develop/adjust the code to solve the tasks.

For LightGBM:

Open up the 3_2_EXERCISE_additional_models_lightgbm Jupyter notebook and develop/adjust the code to solve the tasks.

Solution

For XGBoost:

You can verify your exercise results by having a look at the solution provided in the 3_1_SOLUTION_additional_models_xgboost Jupyter notebook.

For LightGBM:

You can verify your exercise results by having a look at the solution provided in the 3_2_SOLUTION_additional_models_lightgbm Jupyter notebook.

Hyperparameter Tuning with Snowpark ML and GridSearchCV

Demo

What You'll Do:

Tune the parameters of an XGBoost model with GridSearchCV using the Snowpark ML API

Evaluate the parameter tuning process

Open up the 4_1_DEMO_hyperparameter_tuning_gridsearch Jupyter notebook and run each of the cells.

Conclusion

Through this Quickstart we were able to experience how Snowpark for Python enables you to use familiar syntax and constructs to process data where it lives with Snowflake’s elastic, scalable and secure engine, accelerating the path to production for data pipelines and ML workflows. Here’s what you were able to complete:

Loading and transforming data via Snowpark

Apply scalable data transformations with Snowpark ML

Train, score and evaluate models with Snowpark ML

Hyperparameter Tuning with Snowpark ML