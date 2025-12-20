Build a Financial Services Asset Management P&L Dashboard

Overview

Data silos have been a significant problem in the Financial Services industry. During the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, firms without a Single Version of the Truth (SVOT) made multi-million dollar trading decisions without visibility into their risk, exposure, and the cascading impact of their positions. These data silos led to multi-billion dollar losses and bankruptcies.

In this guide, you'll build a Financial Services Asset Management demo in Snowflake that scales to handle 3 billion synthetic trades while providing real-time cash and profit/loss calculations. You'll learn how to leverage Snowflake's unique architecture to scale compute resources up and down as needed, create a dashboard for monitoring positions, and implement DevOps practices like zero-copy cloning and time travel.

What You'll Learn

How to query free stock market history data instantly without copying or moving data

Creating synthetic traders and billions of trades using Python and SQL

Scaling compute resources up and down to optimize performance and cost

Implementing cluster keys and auto-clustering for performance optimization

Creating interactive dashboards with filters for business users

Using DevOps features like zero-copy cloning and time travel

What You'll Build

A complete Financial Services Asset Management demo with:

A database of 3 billion synthetic trades

Real-time position, cash, and profit/loss calculations

An interactive dashboard for monitoring trading positions

DevOps capabilities for testing and rollback

This is powered by four SQL Worksheets and a Python Function:

What You'll Need

Access to a Snowflake account (a free trial on Standard Edition will suffice)

Setup

Mount a Free Data Share

First, we need to mount a free data share containing financial market data:

Log into your Snowflake account Navigate to the Marketplace Search for "Snowflake Public Data (Free)" Click "Get" to mount this free share as a database named "Snow_Finance_Share" Grant the PUBLIC role access to the database

Create the Setup Worksheet

Now we'll create our first SQL worksheet to set up the environment:

Navigate to Worksheets Mode Click the Plus Symbol (+), then SQL Worksheet

Click the Ellipsis and rename the script to "Finserv 10 Setup"

Copy and paste the following SQL:

-- Create role use role accountadmin; create role if not exists finservam_admin comment = 'Ownership of finservam database and demo'; -- Create compute create warehouse if not exists finservam_devops_wh with warehouse_size = 'xsmall' auto_suspend = 120 initially_suspended = true comment = 'Financial Services DevOps Compute'; create warehouse if not exists xsmall_const_wh with warehouse_size = 'xsmall' auto_suspend = 60 initially_suspended = true comment = 'Constant so should always be XS and not resized'; -- Permissions are granular to meet your requirements create database if not exists finservam comment = 'Financial Service Asset Management'; grant ownership on database finservam to role finservam_admin; grant ownership on schema finservam.public to role finservam_admin; grant ownership on warehouse finservam_devops_wh to role finservam_admin; grant ownership on warehouse xsmall_const_wh to role sysadmin; grant monitor, operate, usage on warehouse xsmall_const_wh to role finservam_admin; grant role finservam_admin to role sysadmin; use schema finservam.public; create schema if not exists transform comment = 'for silver layer transformations in a medallion architecture. generally not meant for end user visibility'; grant ownership on schema transform to role finservam_admin; use schema finservam.public; use warehouse finservam_devops_wh;

Click the Inverted Chevron to Run All

Data Quality and Preparation

Create the “Finserv 20 Data Quality” Worksheet

Create a new SQL Worksheet named "Finserv 20 Data Quality"

Copy and paste the following SQL:

-- setup use role finservam_admin; use warehouse finservam_devops_wh; use schema finservam.public; -- Verify Data Marketplace Share select * from Snow_Finance_Share.PUBLIC_DATA_FREE.stock_price_timeseries where ticker = 'SNOW' and variable = 'post-market_close' order by date; -- transform.exclude_symbol create or replace table transform.exclude_symbol comment = 'Exclude Symbols that have ever had a price less than 1 cent or greater than $4500' as select distinct ticker symbol from Snow_Finance_Share.PUBLIC_DATA_FREE.stock_price_timeseries where variable = 'post-market_close' and primary_exchange_name in ('NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET', 'NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE') and (value < .01 or value > 4500) order by 1; -- stock_history create or replace transient table finservam.public.stock_history comment = 'Daily closing prices for NASDAQ & NYSE' as select ticker symbol, date, value close, primary_exchange_code exchange, asset_class from Snow_Finance_Share.PUBLIC_DATA_FREE.stock_price_timeseries k left outer join transform.exclude_symbol e on e.symbol = k.ticker where variable = 'post-market_close' and primary_exchange_name in ('NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET', 'NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE') order by symbol, date; --add comment on column comment on column stock_history.close is 'security price at the end of the financial market business day';

Create Python Faker Function

Next, we'll create a Python function to generate synthetic trader data:

-- Python fake function used to generate synthetic traders create or replace function fake_py(locale varchar,provider varchar,parameters variant) returns variant language python volatile runtime_version = '3.9' packages = ('faker','simplejson') handler = 'fake' as $$ import simplejson as json from faker import Faker def fake(locale,provider,parameters): if type(parameters).__name__=='sqlNullWrapper': parameters = {} fake = Faker(locale=locale) return json.loads(json.dumps(fake.format(formatter=provider,**parameters), default=str)) $$; -- Verify English & Chinese fake names select fake_py('en_US','name',null)::varchar as FAKE_NAME from table(generator(rowcount => 10)); select fake_py('zh_CN','name',null)::varchar as FAKE_NAME from table(generator(rowcount => 10));

Run the entire worksheet to create the necessary tables and functions.

Generate Dataset

Create the Trades Worksheet

Create a new SQL Worksheet named "Finserv 30 Billions of Trades" Copy and paste the following SQL to set variables and create synthetic portfolio managers:

-- Set Variables (which we can use to scale up and down) and fake Portfolio Managers (PM) -- Set context use role finservam_admin; use warehouse finservam_devops_wh; use schema finservam.public; -- Set Variables set limit_trader = 300; //on xxlarge will create ~3B trades set limit_pm = $limit_trader / 10; //Every Portfolio Manager (PM) will have about 10 traders reporting to her. -- Portfolio Manager (PM) -- Unique number generator create or replace sequence pm_id; create or replace transient table pm comment = 'PM is the Portfolio Manager who manages the traders' as select fake_py('en_UK','name',null)::varchar as PM, pm_id.nextval id from table(generator(rowcount => $limit_pm));

Create Synthetic Traders

Next, add the code to create synthetic traders:

-- Create Synthetic Traders -- We don't need a transaction but we demo it begin transaction; create or replace transient table trader comment = 'Trader with their Portfolio Manager (PM) and trader authorized buying power' as with cte as ( select fake_py('en_US','name',null)::varchar as trader, uniform(1, $limit_pm, random()) PM_id, //random function to assign a PM to a trader uniform(500, 3500, random())::number buying_power //how much a trader can buy per day from table(generator(rowcount => $limit_trader)) ) select t.trader, pm.pm, t.buying_power from cte t inner join pm on t.pm_id = pm.id order by 2,1; comment on column public.trader.PM is 'Portfolio Manager (PM) manages traders'; comment on column public.trader.buying_power is 'Trader is authorized this buying power in each transaction'; commit;

Generate Billions of Trades

Now, we'll scale up our compute resources and generate billions of trades:

-- create billions of trades where action = buy drop table if exists trade; -- size up to save time since we are generating billions of trades alter warehouse finservam_devops_wh set warehouse_size = 'xxlarge' wait_for_completion = TRUE enable_query_acceleration = true; -- create billions of trades where action = buy create or replace transient table trade comment = 'trades made and cash used; unique_key: symbol, exchange, date' as select c.*, round(buying_power/close,0) num_shares, close * round(buying_power/close,0) * -1 cash, t.trader, t.PM from ( select date, h.symbol, h.exchange, 'buy'::varchar(25) action, close from stock_history h where year(date) < 2021 ) c full outer join public.trader t order by 8,2,1; -- Trader, symbol, date -- create billions of trades where action = hold insert into trade select c.*, 0 num_shares, 0 cash, t.trader, t.PM from ( select date, h.symbol, h.exchange, 'hold'::varchar(25) action, close from stock_history h where year(date) >= 2021 ) c full outer join public.trader t order by 8,2,1; -- Trader, symbol, date -- Size down to immediately save credits alter warehouse finservam_devops_wh suspend; alter warehouse finservam_devops_wh set warehouse_size = 'xsmall';

Create Cluster Key and Position View

Finally, we'll optimize our table with a cluster key and create a view for position calculations:

-- Create clustered key based on what we sorted alter table trade cluster by (trader, symbol, date); -- Cluster_by column show tables like 'trade'; -- Common-Table Expressions (CTEs) and window functions for real-time number of stock shares, cash used, and Profit and Loss create or replace view public.position ( symbol, exchange, date, trader, pm, num_shares_cumulative, cash_cumulative, close, market_value, PnL comment 'Profit and Loss: Demonstrate comment on view column' ) comment = 'what assets owned; demo Window Function running sum' as with cte as ( select t.symbol, t.exchange, t.date, trader, pm, Sum(num_shares) OVER(partition BY t.symbol, t.exchange, trader ORDER BY t.date rows UNBOUNDED PRECEDING ) num_shares_cumulative, Sum(cash) OVER(partition BY t.symbol, t.exchange, trader ORDER BY t.date rows UNBOUNDED PRECEDING ) cash_cumulative, s.close from public.trade t inner join public.stock_history s on t.symbol = s.symbol and s.date = t.date ) select *, num_shares_cumulative * close as market_value, (num_shares_cumulative * close) + cash_cumulative as PnL from cte; -- Business_date function to get current date used by the business CREATE or replace FUNCTION business_date() RETURNS date MEMOIZABLE AS $$ select max(date) dt from public.trade $$;

Run the entire worksheet. Note that generating 3 billion trades will take approximately 5 minutes with an XXLarge warehouse.

DevOps in Production

Create the DevOps Worksheet

Create a new SQL Worksheet named "Finserv 40 DevOps in Prod" Copy and paste the following SQL to demonstrate ANSI-SQL compliance and instant row counts:

-- Context use role finservam_admin; use warehouse finservam_devops_wh; use schema finservam.public; alter warehouse finservam_devops_wh set warehouse_size = 'xsmall'; -- ANSI-Compliant, ie information_schema for data dictionary select table_type object_type, table_name object_name, comment /* JSON */ from information_schema.tables where table_schema = 'PUBLIC' and comment is not null union all select 'COLUMN' object_type, table_name || '.' || column_name object_type, comment from information_schema.columns where table_schema = 'PUBLIC' and comment is not null order by 1,2; -- Instant rowcount and metadata show tables like 'trade'; -- Let's format that rowcount set q = last_query_id(); select "rows", TO_VARCHAR("rows", '999,999,999,999') "pretty_rowcount" from table(result_scan($q));

Test Queries and Caching

Add the following SQL to test queries against a random trader and demonstrate Snowflake's caching capabilities:

-- Test against a random trader set trader = (select top 1 trader from trader sample(1) where trader is not null); -- Trade - date and quantity of buy, sell, or hold action on assets select * from trade where trader = $trader and symbol = 'CMG' order by date; -- Notice the Solid State Drive (SSD cache) by running this query and - before the Virtual Warehouse suspends - rerun the query but change the date to something after your original date filter. [Because that data is already in the Compute layer's memory, it doesnt need to pull it from the micro-partitions again]. select * from trade where trader = $trader and symbol = 'SNOW' and action = 'buy' and date >= '2020-10-01' order by date; -- Window functions so we only pay storage for trade table while getting real-time calculations select get_ddl('view','position'); -- Time-series: what are my real-time trades, cash, and PnL? -- Notice query results cache on 2nd execution select symbol, date, trader, cash_cumulative, num_shares_cumulative, close, market_value, PnL from position where symbol = 'COST' and trader = $trader order by date; -- Metadata cache for count, min, max, etc select count(*) from trade; -- Python Faker: ie verify English & Chinese Synthetic names select fake_py('en_US','name',null)::varchar as FAKE_NAME from table(generator(rowcount => 10)); select fake_py('zh_CN','name',null)::varchar as FAKE_NAME from table(generator(rowcount => 10)); -- Cross-Database Joins select * from Snow_Finance_Share.PUBLIC_DATA_FREE.stock_price_timeseries s inner join finservam.public.stock_history h on s.ticker = h.symbol and h.date = s.date where s.ticker = 'SNOW' and s.variable = 'post-market_close' and s.date = business_date();

DevOps Features

Finally, add the following SQL to demonstrate DevOps features like zero-copy cloning, time travel, and undrop:

-- Zero Copy Clone for instant dev,qa,uat sandboxes and backups use role sysadmin; drop database if exists finservam_dev; create database finservam_dev clone finservam; grant ownership on database finservam_dev to role finservam_admin; use role finservam_admin; -- Clones are zero additional storage cost; storage cost is only on deltas; -- ie if you have 10 TB in prod but change only 1 TB in your clone, you only pay for 11 automatically compressed TBs select * from finservam.public.trade where trader = $trader and symbol = 'COST'; -- We can change clones without impacting production select * from finservam_dev.public.trade where trader = $trader and symbol = 'COST'; update finservam_dev.public.trade set symbol = 'CMG' where trader = $trader and symbol = 'COST'; -- We use Time Travel for DevOps & Rollbacks [configurable from 0–90 days] set queryID = last_query_id(); -- Currently Costco doesn't exist select * from finservam_dev.public.trade where trader = $trader and symbol = 'COST'; -- But we can Time Travel to see before the (DML) delete select * from finservam_dev.public.trade before (statement => $queryid) where trader = $trader and symbol = 'COST'; -- Roll back our our change insert into finservam_dev.public.trade select * from finservam_dev.public.trade before (statement => $queryid) where trader = $trader and symbol = 'COST'; -- Undrop is also up to 90 days of Time Travel; DBAs and Release Managers sleep much better than backup & restore drop table finservam_dev.public.trade; -- Uncomment this and watch it fail -- select count(*) from finservam_dev.public.trade; -- But we can undrop for the time travel that we have set undrop table finservam_dev.public.trade; -- We can also undrop databases drop database if exists finservam_dev; show databases like 'finserv%'; -- Notice temporary escalation of privileges in RBAC model use role accountadmin; undrop database finservam_dev; use role finservam_admin; show databases like 'finserv%'; -- Let's not wait for auto-suspend alter warehouse finservam_devops_wh suspend; use schema finservam.public;

Run the entire worksheet to demonstrate these features.

Creating Dashboard Filters

Now we'll create filters for our dashboard:

Navigate to Dashboards from the left sidebar (Home | Projects | Dashboards)

Click the Ellipsis in the top right and select "Manage Filters"

Add the TradeDate Filter

Add a filter named "TradeDate" with the following settings: Type: Date Range

SQL Query: select distinct date from finservam.public.trade order by 1;

Set to refresh daily to save credits. Then click Save.

Add the TickerSymbol Filter

Add a filter named "TickerSymbol" with the following settings: Type: Multi-select

SQL Query: select distinct symbol from finservam.public.trade order by 1;

Set to refresh daily

Add the Trader Filter

Add a filter named "Trader" with the following settings: Type: Multi-select

SQL Query: select distinct trader from finservam.public.trader order by 1;

Set to refresh daily

When complete, you should have three custom filters plus the two Snowsight system filters.

Building the Dashboard

Now we'll create the dashboard with multiple tiles:

Click the plus icon and select "Dashboard"

Name it "Finserv Asset Mgmt Dashboard"

Set the Role to "finservam_admin" and the Virtual Warehouse to "finservam_devops_wh"

Add the Symbol Position Over Time Tile

Click "Add Tile" | "From SQL Worksheet"

Rename the tile to "Symbol Position Over Time"

Add the following SQL:

select symbol, date, trader, round(cash_cumulative) * -1 cash_used, num_shares_cumulative, round(close,2) close, round(market_value) market_value, round(PnL) PnL from finservam.public.position where date = :daterange and symbol = :fssymbol and trader = :fstrader order by date;

You’ll get an expected error. This is good as it now exposes the filters — that we created in the prior step — for us:

Set the DateRange, TickerSymbol, and Trader filters

Click "Chart" and add "Date" as the X-Axis with bucketing set to "Quarter"

Add the five other columns (cash_used, num_shares_cumulative, close, market_value, PnL) with "Use As" set to "Line" and "Aggregation" set to "Sum"

Click "Run"

Congrats you have added your first Chart Tile:

Add the Portfolio PnL Top 10 Tile

Click "Plus" | "New Tile" | "From SQL Worksheet"

Rename the tile to "Portfolio PnL Top 10" Add the following SQL:

select top 10 symbol, round(PnL) PnL from finservam.public.position where trader = :fstrader and date = finservam.public.business_date() order by PnL desc;

Click "Chart" and ensure it's a "Bar" chart with "Vertical" appearance

Add "Symbol" as both the "Series" and "X-Axis" Set "Grouping" to "Stacked" and leave "Stretching" as "No Stretching" Click "Label X-Axis" to add "SYMBOL" Click "Run"

Click "Return" to go back to the dashboard

Congrats, you have 2 of the 4 tiles complete!

Add the Portfolio Current PnL Tile

Add a "New Tile" and name it "Portfolio Current PnL" Add the following SQL:

select round(sum(PnL)) PnL from finservam.public.position where trader = :fstrader and date = finservam.public.business_date();

Set the Chart type as "Scorecard" Click "Return" to go back to the dashboard

Congrats! You’ve created your dashboard! For extra credit: You can now drag and drop the tiles to arrange them as desired.

Cleanup

If you want to clean up all the objects created in this guide, you can create a new worksheet named "Finserv 90 reset" with the following SQL:

-- Optional Script to remove all objects created during this demo -- You can name this worksheet: "Finserv 90 reset" use role finservam_admin; drop database if exists finservam; drop database if exists finservam_dev; drop warehouse if exists finservam_devops_wh; use role accountadmin; drop role if exists finservam_admin; -- optional -- drop database if exists Snow_Finance_Share; -- drop warehouse if exists xsmall_const_wh; -- Note: You can also drop the Dashboard and the Dashboard Filters

Conclusion And Resources

Congratulations! You've successfully built a Financial Services Asset Management demo in Snowflake that handles 3 billion synthetic trades while providing real-time cash and profit/loss calculations. You've learned how to scale compute resources up and down as needed, create interactive dashboards, and implement DevOps practices like zero-copy cloning and time travel.

What You Learned

Queried free stock market history data without copying or moving data

Created synthetic traders and billions of trades using Python and SQL

Scaled compute resources up and down to optimize performance and cost

Implemented cluster keys and auto-clustering for performance optimization

Created interactive dashboards with filters for business users

Used DevOps features like zero-copy cloning and time travel

Related Resources

Articles:

Documentation: