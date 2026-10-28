Enterprise CoCo (Cortex Code) Governance on Snowflake

Overview

Duration: 5

This quickstart walks you through deploying CoCo Control Hub — an enterprise governance application for Snowflake Cortex Code built entirely as a Streamlit-in-Snowflake app.

At enterprise scale, organizations need governance patterns layered on top of Cortex Code's native credit controls: team-level budgets, self-service rebalancing, model access tiers, responsible AI monitoring, and immutable audit trails.

CoCo Control Hub provides all of this in a single Streamlit app — no external services, no credentials outside Snowflake, deployable in under 30 minutes.

What You'll Build

An 18-page governance application running inside Snowflake

Cohort-based credit budgets by Snowflake role or user tag

EWMA-based intelligent credit rebalancing across CLI, Snowsight, and Desktop surfaces

Interactive model tier management (TIER_1 / TIER_2 / TIER_3)

Self-service credit requests with admin approval queue

Responsible AI monitoring with semantic policy insights (PII, security, prompt injection)

Full session observability — prompts, token economics, cache hit rate

Budget forecasting and cost attribution

Native AI Budgets and Cortex AI Guardrails integration

Native per-user quotas ( SNOWFLAKE.CORE.QUOTA ) for hard enforcement

) for hard enforcement Full audit trail on every admin action

Prerequisites

Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN access (for initial setup, and to own the app while Setup Phases A and C run — on install and on every upgrade)

Cortex Code enabled on the account

Snowflake CLI ( snow ) installed — the deploy step runs snow streamlit deploy . See Installing Snowflake CLI.

( ) installed — the deploy step runs . See Installing Snowflake CLI. Cortex Code CLI (optional, for the AI-assisted deploy in GETTING_STARTED.md ): curl -LsS https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.sh | sh

(optional, for the AI-assisted deploy in ): Any warehouse (XSMALL sufficient)

What You'll Learn

How Snowflake's owner-rights execution model enables safe privilege escalation

How to build bulk stored procedures that avoid O(N) Python round-trips

How EWMA prediction improves credit surplus estimation over simple averages

How TTL-based locking prevents concurrency issues in credit rebalancing

How to use AI_OBSERVABILITY_EVENTS to build session-level analytics

to build session-level analytics How to integrate Cortex LLM functions for semantic policy evaluation

Source Code

Architecture

Duration: 5

The Owner-Rights Execution Model

The most important architectural decision in CoCo Control Hub is Snowflake's owner-rights model for Streamlit apps.

When a Streamlit app is owned by a role with elevated privileges, every SQL statement executes as that owner role — not as the end user viewing the app. A developer with no Snowflake admin access can trigger an ALTER USER through the app, and the stored procedure validates, executes, and logs it.

Streamlit (owned by ACCOUNTADMIN) │ ├── Read queries ──► CC_* tables (direct) └── Elevated actions ─► CALL SP (owner-rights) │ ├── ALTER USER SET credit limit └── GRANT DATABASE ROLE to user

Three SP classes:

Single-operation SPs (SQL language) — one validated, atomic action

(SQL language) — one validated, atomic action Bulk operation SPs (Python language) — accept a JSON array, loop server-side

(Python language) — accept a JSON array, loop server-side Bridge rebalance SP (Python language) — full EWMA pipeline in one call

Surface Detection

CoCo Control Hub tracks usage across three Cortex Code surfaces. Surface is resolved from the span attributes in SNOWFLAKE.LOCAL.AI_OBSERVABILITY_EVENTS — RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['snow.ai.observability.agent.coding_agent.origin_application'] , then ...coding_agent.entrypoint , then ...coding_agent.client_type — using a 3-level COALESCE (shorthand below; coding_agent.x means RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['snow.ai.observability.agent.coding_agent.x'] ):

UPPER(COALESCE( CASE coding_agent.origin_application WHEN 'snowsight' THEN 'SNOWSIGHT' WHEN 'cortex-code-cli' THEN 'CLI' WHEN 'snowflake_coco_desktop' THEN 'DESKTOP' ELSE NULL END, coding_agent.entrypoint, CASE coding_agent.client_type WHEN 'codingagent_snowsight' THEN 'SNOWSIGHT' WHEN 'codingagent_snova' THEN 'CLI' WHEN 'codingagent_desktop' THEN 'DESKTOP' WHEN 'snowflake_coco_desktop' THEN 'DESKTOP' ELSE NULL END )) AS ENTRYPOINT

Configurable Deployment

All deployment targets are configured via config.yaml — no hardcoded values anywhere in the codebase:

deployment: database: YOUR_DATABASE schema: YOUR_SCHEMA roles: sp_owner: CC_SP_OWNER_ROLE # or reuse existing elevated role (credit-limit SPs still stay ACCOUNTADMIN-owned) app_role: CC_APP_ROLE # or existing Streamlit runtime role admin_role: CC_ADMIN_ROLE user_role: CC_USER_ROLE admin: roles: - ACCOUNTADMIN - YOUR_ADMIN_ROLE

Setup

Duration: 10

Step 1: Download and Configure

Download the source files from the Snowflake-Labs sfquickstarts repository:

https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfquickstarts/tree/master/site/sfguides/src/cortex-code-control-hub/assets/code

Edit config.yaml with your database and schema, and replace the MY_DATABASE / MY_SCHEMA / MY_WAREHOUSE placeholders in snowflake.yml :

deployment: database: YOUR_DATABASE schema: YOUR_SCHEMA admin: roles: - ACCOUNTADMIN

Step 2: Deploy the Streamlit App

snow streamlit deploy --connection YOUR_CONNECTION

Make sure the app is owned by ACCOUNTADMIN before running Setup (Setup runs as the app owner):

SHOW STREAMLITS IN SCHEMA YOUR_DATABASE.YOUR_SCHEMA; -- "owner" column GRANT OWNERSHIP ON STREAMLIT YOUR_DATABASE.YOUR_SCHEMA.CORTEX_CODE_CREDIT_MANAGER TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN COPY CURRENT GRANTS;

Step 3: In-App Setup

Open the app in Snowsight and navigate to Setup:

Account Prerequisites — run the 7 SQL blocks shown on the page in a worksheet as ACCOUNTADMIN (cross-region inference, AI_OBSERVABILITY_READER application role, ACCOUNT_USAGE access, Cortex roles for users, and optional limits, guardrails and budgets) Phase A — Create Objects — runs prerequisites.sql (roles, tables, tasks, alerts, stream, email integration, core SPs), creates the bulk/rebalance/model-access SPs, and grants SP USAGE to the app and SP owner roles Phase B — Seed Defaults — populates CC_APP_CONFIG and policy rules Phase C — Create Stored Procedures — classification, alerting, evaluation, budget and quota SPs Phase D — Initial Data Load — backfills usage summaries and prompt events Phase E — Verify — every object, credit-limit SP ownership, and the temporary-limit columns must be green

Phases A and C must run with the app owned by ACCOUNTADMIN — the credit-limit SPs only work when ACCOUNTADMIN owns them. The Setup page warns if it is not.

Cohort Credit Management

Duration: 5

Setting Team Budgets

Cohort budgets let you govern credit consumption at the team level — by Snowflake role or user tag — rather than managing individuals one by one.

Navigate to Credit Configuration → Cohort (Role or Tag) tab:

Select Role and choose a Snowflake role (e.g., your data engineering team role) — or enter a pattern such as ENG_* to create one cohort per matching role Set daily limits for CLI, Snowsight, and Desktop surfaces Choose Permanent or Temporary (with an end date — the hourly CC_EXPIRE_TEMPORARY_CREDITS task restores the previous limits after it) Click Apply to Cohort

One SP call applies to all members server-side. No O(N) Python round-trips. No browser timeouts.

User-Level Overrides

Navigate to Credit Configuration → User Override to set limits for specific individuals that override their cohort default. Useful for power users or temporary grants.

Self-Service Credit Requests

Duration: 5

How the Intelligence Engine Works

When a user submits a credit request, the system runs a full EWMA surplus analysis inside SP_CC_COMPUTE_REBALANCE :

Gets cohort members from CC_USER_COHORT_RESOLVED Gets current limits via SHOW PARAMETERS IN USER (server-side — no Streamlit timeout risk) Gets today's usage in one GROUP BY query Gets 14-day hourly history and computes EWMA prediction per hour:

def _ewma(values, alpha=0.3): result = values[0] for v in values[1:]: result = alpha * v + (1 - alpha) * result return result

Applies a 20% safety buffer and day-of-week adjustment Selects donors using a configurable strategy (Weighted Random, Highest Surplus, Minimum Donors, Round Robin) Executes ALTER USER changes or queues for admin approval

Four Donor Strategies

Configure in Settings → Donor Selection Strategy:

Strategy Behaviour Weighted Random (default) Probabilistic — same person not always chosen Highest Surplus Always takes from whoever has the most available Minimum Donors Prefers a single donor who can cover the full request Round Robin Rotates — skips donors who donated recently

Observability and Session Analytics

Duration: 5

Session-Level Visibility

The Observability page reads from SNOWFLAKE.LOCAL.AI_OBSERVABILITY_EVENTS (via the nightly CC_PROMPT_EVENTS table) to provide session-level analytics with zero additional pipelines:

Every session: prompts sent, tokens used (input/output/cache), estimated credits, entrypoint surface

Cache hit rate: cache_read_tokens / (cache_read_tokens + cache_write_tokens) — indicates how well Prompt Cache is performing

— indicates how well Prompt Cache is performing Token economics: input vs output vs cached token breakdown per session

Cohort drill-down: filter to any role's members and see their individual session detail

Source of truth for credits: Snowflake delivers AI observability trace data on a best-effort basis, so credit figures derived from it are estimates. The ACCOUNT_USAGE usage-history views are authoritative for billed credits; the Usage Trends and Cost Attribution pages use them.

Usage Trends

The Usage Trends page provides time-series analysis across CLI, Snowsight, and Desktop:

Daily and hourly usage heatmaps (last 7 days by default)

Credit consumption by surface with consistent color coding

Peak usage hour identification for capacity planning

Per-user ranking to identify top consumers and outliers

Responsible AI Monitoring

Duration: 5

Policy Rules and Semantic Evaluation

The Policy Rules page lets admins configure semantic evaluation rules that the intelligence engine applies against session prompts. Rules are evaluated using Cortex LLM functions — no regex, no keyword lists.

Default rule categories:

Category Example Rule PII_RISK Detect prompts containing personal identifiers (SSN, credit card, passport numbers) SECURITY Detect prompts with credentials, API keys, or access tokens PERSONAL_USE Detect prompts unrelated to software development or data work USAGE_ANOMALY Detect unusually long sessions relative to the account baseline SECURITY Detect prompt injection attempts using semantic similarity

Rules are stored in CC_POLICY_RULES and evaluated nightly or on-demand. Admins can add, edit, or toggle any rule from the UI.

Governance Insights

Navigate to Governance Insights to see which sessions triggered policy rules. Admins can:

Filter by severity (HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW), category, user, or date range

View the original prompt and the LLM's reasoning for the flag

Take action (acknowledge, escalate, add to allowlist)

Export findings for compliance reporting

Model Tier Management

Duration: 5

Creating Tiers

Navigate to Model Access → Tier Management:

Click + Create New Tier — enter name, description, token efficiency, and best-for audience Expand an existing tier → click Edit → Manage Models Each model card shows capabilities, popular use cases, and 30-day credit consumption Click Add or Remove to assign models to tiers

Mapping Roles to Tiers

Navigate to Model Access → Role-Model Mapping:

Select a Snowflake role Use the quick-assign buttons (auto-generated from configured tiers) or multiselect Choose enforcement method (model RBAC — grants SNOWFLAKE."CORTEX-MODEL-ROLE-*" application roles): Role Directly (recommended) — grants the model application roles to the role; all current and future members inherit them

(recommended) — grants the model application roles to the role; all current and future members inherit them Role Members — per-user model RBAC: grants the model application roles to each current member individually

— per-user model RBAC: grants the model application roles to each current member individually Save mapping only — record the mapping and enforce later There is no account-wide option: the CORTEX_MODELS_ALLOWLIST account parameter is being retired by BCR-2378 (2026_07 bundle, generally enabled January 2027). Click Save & Apply

Access Management

Duration: 5

Granting Cortex Code Access

Navigate to Access Management → Grant Access tab.

Three grant paths:

Individual Users (Search) — server-side search against ACCOUNT_USAGE.USERS . Works at 50,000+ users without loading them all into the browser.

Account Role — recommended for scale. Grants the Cortex database roles to an account role. All current and future members inherit automatically.

Database roles offered on every path:

SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_USER — full Cortex access, including Cortex Code

— full Cortex access, including Cortex Code SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_AGENT_USER — least-privilege alternative for Cortex Code (agent features only)

— least-privilege alternative for Cortex Code (agent features only) SNOWFLAKE.COPILOT_USER — transitional. CoCo in Snowsight requires it only until BCR-2445 reaches your account (rolling out from October 2026); after that, granting or revoking it has no effect on CoCo.

By User Tag — queries SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.TAG_REFERENCES to find users with a specific tag value (e.g., DEPARTMENT = DATA_SCIENCE ).

Upgrading an Existing Installation

Duration: 5

This release adds temporary-limit expiry, new security checks on the privileged stored procedures, and keeps the credit-limit stored procedures owned by ACCOUNTADMIN. Run Phases A and C after updating.

Get the latest code from assets/code/ and keep your own values in config.yaml and snowflake.yml (database, schema, warehouse, admin roles). Redeploy the app: snow streamlit deploy --replace --connection <your_connection> Make sure the app is owned by ACCOUNTADMIN — Setup runs as the app owner, and the credit-limit SPs only work when ACCOUNTADMIN owns them: SHOW STREAMLITS IN SCHEMA <db>.<schema>; -- check the "owner" column GRANT OWNERSHIP ON STREAMLIT <db>.<schema>.CORTEX_CODE_CREDIT_MANAGER TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN COPY CURRENT GRANTS; If not done before, grant AI Observability access (it is an application role): GRANT APPLICATION ROLE SNOWFLAKE.AI_OBSERVABILITY_READER TO ROLE CC_SP_OWNER_ROLE; Open the app → Setup → run Phase A. It is idempotent: it adds the temporary-limit columns to CC_CREDIT_CONFIG , creates the hourly CC_EXPIRE_TEMPORARY_CREDITS task, recreates the SPs, re-applies USAGE grants, and resumes alerts and the budget refresh task if they were running. Run Phase C. Run Phase E. All checks must be green — including ownership of the credit-limit SPs and the new columns. Confirm the tasks are running: SHOW TASKS LIKE 'CC_%' IN SCHEMA <db>.<schema>;

Behaviour changes in this release

Model Access no longer offers an account-wide option ( CORTEX_MODELS_ALLOWLIST is retired by BCR-2378). Use Role Directly or Role Members (model RBAC).

is retired by BCR-2378). Use or (model RBAC). Access grants offer CORTEX_USER or CORTEX_AGENT_USER ; COPILOT_USER is transitional (BCR-2445).

or ; is transitional (BCR-2445). Temporary limits created before this release have no expiry date recorded and will not auto-revert — re-apply them as Temporary if needed.

If the app was owned by a custom role, transfer it to ACCOUNTADMIN for Phases A and C, then transfer it back.

Native Per-User Quotas

Duration: 3

Hard Enforcement with SNOWFLAKE.CORE.QUOTA

The User Quotas page manages Snowflake's native per-user quotas ( SNOWFLAKE.CORE.QUOTA objects, generally available). These complement the app's daily limits:

Daily limits (Credit Configuration) Native quotas (User Quotas) Mechanism ALTER USER SET CORTEX_CODE_*_DAILY_EST_CREDIT_LIMIT_PER_USER SNOWFLAKE.CORE.QUOTA object Cycle Daily, per surface Monthly, weekly and daily, aligned to the UTC calendar (custom cycle start dates are not supported) Scope Per user, per cohort One quota per role cohort

From the page you can create quotas (one per matched role when you use a role pattern), review live limits and remove quotas. See Per-user quotas.

How This Complements Native Controls

Duration: 2

Snowflake now provides native per-user quotas and MDM policy enforcement (preview), which overlap parts of this app's cost and policy features. Use the native controls for hard platform-level enforcement; the app adds the governance workflow around them:

Per-user overrides on top of cohort defaults, including temporary limits that auto-revert

on top of cohort defaults, including temporary limits that auto-revert Self-service credit requests with an admin and domain-lead approval queue

with an admin and domain-lead approval queue Intelligent rebalancing of unused credits between users

of unused credits between users Pattern-based administration — apply limits, access and model RBAC to many roles, users or tag values at once

— apply limits, access and model RBAC to many roles, users or tag values at once A full audit trail of every admin action in CC_AUDIT_LOG

Conclusion

Duration: 2

What You Built

A fully operational enterprise governance layer for Cortex Code with 18 pages

Cohort budgets, self-service rebalancing, model tiers, and audit trail — all inside Snowflake

Owner-rights SP architecture that scales to 50,000+ users without external services

Semantic responsible AI monitoring powered by Cortex LLM functions

Full session observability across CLI, Snowsight, and Desktop surfaces

The Pattern

The governance-as-code approach used in this app is reusable beyond Cortex Code. Snowflake's owner-rights model, stored procedures, and Streamlit-in-Snowflake together provide the right primitives for any governance application that needs to take elevated actions on behalf of unprivileged users.

Next Steps

Configure cohort budgets for your teams in Credit Configuration

Assign model tiers in Model Access

Add domain leads in Settings for delegated approval

for delegated approval Review usage patterns in Usage Trends and Audit Log

and Enable policy rules in Policy Rules for responsible AI monitoring

Resources