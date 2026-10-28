Enterprise CoCo (Cortex Code) Governance on Snowflake
Overview
Duration: 5
This quickstart walks you through deploying CoCo Control Hub — an enterprise governance application for Snowflake Cortex Code built entirely as a Streamlit-in-Snowflake app.
At enterprise scale, organizations need governance patterns layered on top of Cortex Code's native credit controls: team-level budgets, self-service rebalancing, model access tiers, responsible AI monitoring, and immutable audit trails.
CoCo Control Hub provides all of this in a single Streamlit app — no external services, no credentials outside Snowflake, deployable in under 30 minutes.
What You'll Build
- An 18-page governance application running inside Snowflake
- Cohort-based credit budgets by Snowflake role or user tag
- EWMA-based intelligent credit rebalancing across CLI, Snowsight, and Desktop surfaces
- Interactive model tier management (TIER_1 / TIER_2 / TIER_3)
- Self-service credit requests with admin approval queue
- Responsible AI monitoring with semantic policy insights (PII, security, prompt injection)
- Full session observability — prompts, token economics, cache hit rate
- Budget forecasting and cost attribution
- Native AI Budgets and Cortex AI Guardrails integration
- Native per-user quotas (
SNOWFLAKE.CORE.QUOTA) for hard enforcement
- Full audit trail on every admin action
Prerequisites
- Snowflake account with ACCOUNTADMIN access (for initial setup, and to own the app while Setup Phases A and C run — on install and on every upgrade)
- Cortex Code enabled on the account
- Snowflake CLI (
snow) installed — the deploy step runs
snow streamlit deploy. See Installing Snowflake CLI.
- Cortex Code CLI (optional, for the AI-assisted deploy in
GETTING_STARTED.md):
curl -LsS https://ai.snowflake.com/static/cc-scripts/install.sh | sh
- Any warehouse (XSMALL sufficient)
What You'll Learn
- How Snowflake's owner-rights execution model enables safe privilege escalation
- How to build bulk stored procedures that avoid O(N) Python round-trips
- How EWMA prediction improves credit surplus estimation over simple averages
- How TTL-based locking prevents concurrency issues in credit rebalancing
- How to use
AI_OBSERVABILITY_EVENTSto build session-level analytics
- How to integrate Cortex LLM functions for semantic policy evaluation
Source Code
GitHub (Snowflake-Labs): https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfquickstarts/tree/master/site/sfguides/src/cortex-code-control-hub/assets/code
Architecture
Duration: 5
The Owner-Rights Execution Model
The most important architectural decision in CoCo Control Hub is Snowflake's owner-rights model for Streamlit apps.
When a Streamlit app is owned by a role with elevated privileges, every SQL statement executes as that owner role — not as the end user viewing the app. A developer with no Snowflake admin access can trigger an
ALTER USER through the app, and the stored procedure validates, executes, and logs it.
Streamlit (owned by ACCOUNTADMIN) │ ├── Read queries ──► CC_* tables (direct) └── Elevated actions ─► CALL SP (owner-rights) │ ├── ALTER USER SET credit limit └── GRANT DATABASE ROLE to user
Three SP classes:
- Single-operation SPs (SQL language) — one validated, atomic action
- Bulk operation SPs (Python language) — accept a JSON array, loop server-side
- Bridge rebalance SP (Python language) — full EWMA pipeline in one call
Surface Detection
CoCo Control Hub tracks usage across three Cortex Code surfaces. Surface is resolved from the span attributes in
SNOWFLAKE.LOCAL.AI_OBSERVABILITY_EVENTS —
RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['snow.ai.observability.agent.coding_agent.origin_application'], then
...coding_agent.entrypoint, then
...coding_agent.client_type — using a 3-level COALESCE (shorthand below;
coding_agent.x means
RECORD_ATTRIBUTES['snow.ai.observability.agent.coding_agent.x']):
UPPER(COALESCE( CASE coding_agent.origin_application WHEN 'snowsight' THEN 'SNOWSIGHT' WHEN 'cortex-code-cli' THEN 'CLI' WHEN 'snowflake_coco_desktop' THEN 'DESKTOP' ELSE NULL END, coding_agent.entrypoint, CASE coding_agent.client_type WHEN 'codingagent_snowsight' THEN 'SNOWSIGHT' WHEN 'codingagent_snova' THEN 'CLI' WHEN 'codingagent_desktop' THEN 'DESKTOP' WHEN 'snowflake_coco_desktop' THEN 'DESKTOP' ELSE NULL END )) AS ENTRYPOINT
Configurable Deployment
All deployment targets are configured via
config.yaml — no hardcoded values anywhere in the codebase:
deployment: database: YOUR_DATABASE schema: YOUR_SCHEMA roles: sp_owner: CC_SP_OWNER_ROLE # or reuse existing elevated role (credit-limit SPs still stay ACCOUNTADMIN-owned) app_role: CC_APP_ROLE # or existing Streamlit runtime role admin_role: CC_ADMIN_ROLE user_role: CC_USER_ROLE admin: roles: - ACCOUNTADMIN - YOUR_ADMIN_ROLE
Setup
Duration: 10
Step 1: Download and Configure
Download the source files from the Snowflake-Labs sfquickstarts repository:
https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfquickstarts/tree/master/site/sfguides/src/cortex-code-control-hub/assets/code
Edit
config.yaml with your database and schema, and replace the
MY_DATABASE /
MY_SCHEMA /
MY_WAREHOUSE placeholders in
snowflake.yml:
deployment: database: YOUR_DATABASE schema: YOUR_SCHEMA admin: roles: - ACCOUNTADMIN
Step 2: Deploy the Streamlit App
snow streamlit deploy --connection YOUR_CONNECTION
Make sure the app is owned by ACCOUNTADMIN before running Setup (Setup runs as the app owner):
SHOW STREAMLITS IN SCHEMA YOUR_DATABASE.YOUR_SCHEMA; -- "owner" column GRANT OWNERSHIP ON STREAMLIT YOUR_DATABASE.YOUR_SCHEMA.CORTEX_CODE_CREDIT_MANAGER TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN COPY CURRENT GRANTS;
Step 3: In-App Setup
Open the app in Snowsight and navigate to Setup:
- Account Prerequisites — run the 7 SQL blocks shown on the page in a worksheet as ACCOUNTADMIN (cross-region inference,
AI_OBSERVABILITY_READERapplication role, ACCOUNT_USAGE access, Cortex roles for users, and optional limits, guardrails and budgets)
- Phase A — Create Objects — runs
prerequisites.sql(roles, tables, tasks, alerts, stream, email integration, core SPs), creates the bulk/rebalance/model-access SPs, and grants SP USAGE to the app and SP owner roles
- Phase B — Seed Defaults — populates
CC_APP_CONFIGand policy rules
- Phase C — Create Stored Procedures — classification, alerting, evaluation, budget and quota SPs
- Phase D — Initial Data Load — backfills usage summaries and prompt events
- Phase E — Verify — every object, credit-limit SP ownership, and the temporary-limit columns must be green
Phases A and C must run with the app owned by ACCOUNTADMIN — the credit-limit SPs only work when ACCOUNTADMIN owns them. The Setup page warns if it is not.
Cohort Credit Management
Duration: 5
Setting Team Budgets
Cohort budgets let you govern credit consumption at the team level — by Snowflake role or user tag — rather than managing individuals one by one.
Navigate to Credit Configuration → Cohort (Role or Tag) tab:
- Select Role and choose a Snowflake role (e.g., your data engineering team role) — or enter a pattern such as
ENG_*to create one cohort per matching role
- Set daily limits for CLI, Snowsight, and Desktop surfaces
- Choose Permanent or Temporary (with an end date — the hourly
CC_EXPIRE_TEMPORARY_CREDITStask restores the previous limits after it)
- Click Apply to Cohort
One SP call applies to all members server-side. No O(N) Python round-trips. No browser timeouts.
User-Level Overrides
Navigate to Credit Configuration → User Override to set limits for specific individuals that override their cohort default. Useful for power users or temporary grants.
Self-Service Credit Requests
Duration: 5
How the Intelligence Engine Works
When a user submits a credit request, the system runs a full EWMA surplus analysis inside
SP_CC_COMPUTE_REBALANCE:
- Gets cohort members from
CC_USER_COHORT_RESOLVED
- Gets current limits via
SHOW PARAMETERS IN USER(server-side — no Streamlit timeout risk)
- Gets today's usage in one
GROUP BYquery
- Gets 14-day hourly history and computes EWMA prediction per hour:
def _ewma(values, alpha=0.3): result = values[0] for v in values[1:]: result = alpha * v + (1 - alpha) * result return result
- Applies a 20% safety buffer and day-of-week adjustment
- Selects donors using a configurable strategy (Weighted Random, Highest Surplus, Minimum Donors, Round Robin)
- Executes
ALTER USERchanges or queues for admin approval
Four Donor Strategies
Configure in Settings → Donor Selection Strategy:
|Strategy
|Behaviour
|Weighted Random (default)
|Probabilistic — same person not always chosen
|Highest Surplus
|Always takes from whoever has the most available
|Minimum Donors
|Prefers a single donor who can cover the full request
|Round Robin
|Rotates — skips donors who donated recently
Observability and Session Analytics
Duration: 5
Session-Level Visibility
The Observability page reads from
SNOWFLAKE.LOCAL.AI_OBSERVABILITY_EVENTS (via the nightly
CC_PROMPT_EVENTS table) to provide session-level analytics with zero additional pipelines:
- Every session: prompts sent, tokens used (input/output/cache), estimated credits, entrypoint surface
- Cache hit rate:
cache_read_tokens / (cache_read_tokens + cache_write_tokens)— indicates how well Prompt Cache is performing
- Token economics: input vs output vs cached token breakdown per session
- Cohort drill-down: filter to any role's members and see their individual session detail
Source of truth for credits: Snowflake delivers AI observability trace data on a best-effort basis, so credit figures derived from it are estimates. The
ACCOUNT_USAGEusage-history views are authoritative for billed credits; the Usage Trends and Cost Attribution pages use them.
Usage Trends
The Usage Trends page provides time-series analysis across CLI, Snowsight, and Desktop:
- Daily and hourly usage heatmaps (last 7 days by default)
- Credit consumption by surface with consistent color coding
- Peak usage hour identification for capacity planning
- Per-user ranking to identify top consumers and outliers
Responsible AI Monitoring
Duration: 5
Policy Rules and Semantic Evaluation
The Policy Rules page lets admins configure semantic evaluation rules that the intelligence engine applies against session prompts. Rules are evaluated using Cortex LLM functions — no regex, no keyword lists.
Default rule categories:
|Category
|Example Rule
|PII_RISK
|Detect prompts containing personal identifiers (SSN, credit card, passport numbers)
|SECURITY
|Detect prompts with credentials, API keys, or access tokens
|PERSONAL_USE
|Detect prompts unrelated to software development or data work
|USAGE_ANOMALY
|Detect unusually long sessions relative to the account baseline
|SECURITY
|Detect prompt injection attempts using semantic similarity
Rules are stored in
CC_POLICY_RULES and evaluated nightly or on-demand. Admins can add, edit, or toggle any rule from the UI.
Governance Insights
Navigate to Governance Insights to see which sessions triggered policy rules. Admins can:
- Filter by severity (HIGH / MEDIUM / LOW), category, user, or date range
- View the original prompt and the LLM's reasoning for the flag
- Take action (acknowledge, escalate, add to allowlist)
- Export findings for compliance reporting
Model Tier Management
Duration: 5
Creating Tiers
Navigate to Model Access → Tier Management:
- Click + Create New Tier — enter name, description, token efficiency, and best-for audience
- Expand an existing tier → click Edit → Manage Models
- Each model card shows capabilities, popular use cases, and 30-day credit consumption
- Click Add or Remove to assign models to tiers
Mapping Roles to Tiers
Navigate to Model Access → Role-Model Mapping:
-
Select a Snowflake role
-
Use the quick-assign buttons (auto-generated from configured tiers) or multiselect
-
Choose enforcement method (model RBAC — grants
SNOWFLAKE."CORTEX-MODEL-ROLE-*"application roles):
- Role Directly (recommended) — grants the model application roles to the role; all current and future members inherit them
- Role Members — per-user model RBAC: grants the model application roles to each current member individually
- Save mapping only — record the mapping and enforce later
There is no account-wide option: the
CORTEX_MODELS_ALLOWLISTaccount parameter is being retired by BCR-2378 (2026_07 bundle, generally enabled January 2027).
-
Click Save & Apply
Access Management
Duration: 5
Granting Cortex Code Access
Navigate to Access Management → Grant Access tab.
Three grant paths:
Individual Users (Search) — server-side search against
ACCOUNT_USAGE.USERS. Works at 50,000+ users without loading them all into the browser.
Account Role — recommended for scale. Grants the Cortex database roles to an account role. All current and future members inherit automatically.
Database roles offered on every path:
SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_USER— full Cortex access, including Cortex Code
SNOWFLAKE.CORTEX_AGENT_USER— least-privilege alternative for Cortex Code (agent features only)
SNOWFLAKE.COPILOT_USER— transitional. CoCo in Snowsight requires it only until BCR-2445 reaches your account (rolling out from October 2026); after that, granting or revoking it has no effect on CoCo.
By User Tag — queries
SNOWFLAKE.ACCOUNT_USAGE.TAG_REFERENCES to find users with a specific tag value (e.g.,
DEPARTMENT = DATA_SCIENCE).
Upgrading an Existing Installation
Duration: 5
This release adds temporary-limit expiry, new security checks on the privileged stored procedures, and keeps the credit-limit stored procedures owned by ACCOUNTADMIN. Run Phases A and C after updating.
- Get the latest code from
assets/code/and keep your own values in
config.yamland
snowflake.yml(database, schema, warehouse, admin roles).
- Redeploy the app:
snow streamlit deploy --replace --connection <your_connection>
- Make sure the app is owned by ACCOUNTADMIN — Setup runs as the app owner, and the credit-limit SPs only work when ACCOUNTADMIN owns them:
SHOW STREAMLITS IN SCHEMA <db>.<schema>; -- check the "owner" column GRANT OWNERSHIP ON STREAMLIT <db>.<schema>.CORTEX_CODE_CREDIT_MANAGER TO ROLE ACCOUNTADMIN COPY CURRENT GRANTS;
- If not done before, grant AI Observability access (it is an application role):
GRANT APPLICATION ROLE SNOWFLAKE.AI_OBSERVABILITY_READER TO ROLE CC_SP_OWNER_ROLE;
- Open the app → Setup → run Phase A. It is idempotent: it adds the temporary-limit columns to
CC_CREDIT_CONFIG, creates the hourly
CC_EXPIRE_TEMPORARY_CREDITStask, recreates the SPs, re-applies USAGE grants, and resumes alerts and the budget refresh task if they were running.
- Run Phase C.
- Run Phase E. All checks must be green — including ownership of the credit-limit SPs and the new columns.
- Confirm the tasks are running:
SHOW TASKS LIKE 'CC_%' IN SCHEMA <db>.<schema>;
Behaviour changes in this release
- Model Access no longer offers an account-wide option (
CORTEX_MODELS_ALLOWLISTis retired by BCR-2378). Use Role Directly or Role Members (model RBAC).
- Access grants offer
CORTEX_USERor
CORTEX_AGENT_USER;
COPILOT_USERis transitional (BCR-2445).
- Temporary limits created before this release have no expiry date recorded and will not auto-revert — re-apply them as Temporary if needed.
- If the app was owned by a custom role, transfer it to ACCOUNTADMIN for Phases A and C, then transfer it back.
Native Per-User Quotas
Duration: 3
Hard Enforcement with SNOWFLAKE.CORE.QUOTA
The User Quotas page manages Snowflake's native per-user quotas (
SNOWFLAKE.CORE.QUOTA objects, generally available). These complement the app's daily limits:
|Daily limits (Credit Configuration)
|Native quotas (User Quotas)
|Mechanism
ALTER USER SET CORTEX_CODE_*_DAILY_EST_CREDIT_LIMIT_PER_USER
SNOWFLAKE.CORE.QUOTA object
|Cycle
|Daily, per surface
|Monthly, weekly and daily, aligned to the UTC calendar (custom cycle start dates are not supported)
|Scope
|Per user, per cohort
|One quota per role cohort
From the page you can create quotas (one per matched role when you use a role pattern), review live limits and remove quotas. See Per-user quotas.
How This Complements Native Controls
Duration: 2
Snowflake now provides native per-user quotas and MDM policy enforcement (preview), which overlap parts of this app's cost and policy features. Use the native controls for hard platform-level enforcement; the app adds the governance workflow around them:
- Per-user overrides on top of cohort defaults, including temporary limits that auto-revert
- Self-service credit requests with an admin and domain-lead approval queue
- Intelligent rebalancing of unused credits between users
- Pattern-based administration — apply limits, access and model RBAC to many roles, users or tag values at once
- A full audit trail of every admin action in
CC_AUDIT_LOG
Conclusion
Duration: 2
What You Built
- A fully operational enterprise governance layer for Cortex Code with 18 pages
- Cohort budgets, self-service rebalancing, model tiers, and audit trail — all inside Snowflake
- Owner-rights SP architecture that scales to 50,000+ users without external services
- Semantic responsible AI monitoring powered by Cortex LLM functions
- Full session observability across CLI, Snowsight, and Desktop surfaces
The Pattern
The governance-as-code approach used in this app is reusable beyond Cortex Code. Snowflake's owner-rights model, stored procedures, and Streamlit-in-Snowflake together provide the right primitives for any governance application that needs to take elevated actions on behalf of unprivileged users.
Next Steps
- Configure cohort budgets for your teams in Credit Configuration
- Assign model tiers in Model Access
- Add domain leads in Settings for delegated approval
- Review usage patterns in Usage Trends and Audit Log
- Enable policy rules in Policy Rules for responsible AI monitoring
Resources
- Source Code (Snowflake-Labs): https://github.com/Snowflake-Labs/sfquickstarts/tree/master/site/sfguides/src/cortex-code-control-hub/assets/code
- Cortex Code Docs: https://docs.snowflake.com/en/user-guide/cortex-code/cortex-code
- Streamlit in Snowflake: https://docs.snowflake.com/en/developer-guide/streamlit/about-streamlit
This content is provided as is, and is not maintained on an ongoing basis. It may be out of date with current Snowflake instances