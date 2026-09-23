Accelerate Reinforcement Learning with Snowflake Arctic RL Unified Backend [VeRL, SkyRL, PrimeRL] & ZoRRo

Overview

Duration: 5

Reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) and reinforcement learning with verifiable rewards (RLVR) have become essential for aligning frontier models, training reasoning models (such as R1-style chains-of-thought), and mastering complex tasks like Text-to-SQL.

However, RL post-training algorithms (such as PPO and GRPO) explore policies by generating $N$ candidate responses per prompt. When prompts contain thousands of tokens—common in enterprise Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) and database schemas—this creates extreme redundancy: 80% to 95% of processed tokens are exact duplicates.

While every major LLM workload has converged on a unified backend (DeepSpeed/Megatron-LM for pre-training, vLLM/SGLang for inference), RL post-training previously lacked a standard systems layer. Each framework reimplemented GPU communication, sampling, and weight synchronization from scratch.

Snowflake Arctic RL closes this gap by providing an open-source, high-performance, modular backend with ZoRRo (Zero Redundancy Rollouts) acceleration.

Key Architectural Layers

Client-Side Frameworks (CPU): Integrates with modern RL algorithms (VeRL, SkyRL, PrimeRL) via a clean, 5-call thin adapter. Unified CPU Client: Exposes simple RPC calls ( generate() , log_probs() , fwd_bwd() , step() , sync_weights() ), eliminating GPU cluster awareness in the RL training loop. ZoRRo System Optimization Layer: ZoRRo Train (Split Attention) : Deduplicates shared prompt tokens in actor updates, yielding up to 6× actor-update acceleration .

: Deduplicates shared prompt tokens in actor updates, yielding up to . ZoRRo Inference (Forest Cascade Attention): Hierarchical tree attention during decode, eliminating redundant KV-cache reads across rollouts. Server Backend Engines (GPU Cluster): Combines DeepSpeed for training with ArcticInference (custom vLLM) for high-throughput rollout generation, backed by peer-to-peer NCCL/NVLink weight synchronization. Hardware & Compute Infrastructure: Scales natively on NVIDIA multi-GPU clusters and Snowflake Container Services (SPCS).

What You Will Build

How the decoupled client-server architecture of Arctic RL simplifies post-training.

How ZoRRo Train and ZoRRo Inference eliminate token redundancy.

How to configure VeRL and SkyRL to use Arctic RL with zero algorithmic code changes.

How to evaluate and serve post-trained models using Snowflake Cortex.

What You'll Need

Familiarity with Python, PyTorch, and reinforcement learning basics (PPO / GRPO).

An active Snowflake account with Snowpark Container Services (SPCS) and Cortex enabled.

The RL Efficiency Problem

Duration: 10

In traditional supervised fine-tuning (SFT), batches consist of independent (prompt, response) pairs. In RL post-training (such as GRPO or PPO), an actor generates $N$ rollouts for each prompt:

Prompt A + Response 1 ──┐ Prompt A + Response 2 ──┤ ← Same prompt processed N times! Prompt A + Response 3 ──┤ 80–95% of tokens are duplicate calculations ... │ Prompt A + Response N ──┘

Because transformer attention scales quadratically ($O(n^2)$) with sequence length, recomputing attention over the same prompt $N$ times severely bottlenecks training.

How Arctic RL Solves This

Arctic RL inverts the framework design:

Traditional RL: Each framework owns both the policy optimization algorithm and the distributed GPU infrastructure.

Each framework owns both the policy optimization algorithm the distributed GPU infrastructure. Arctic RL: The framework runs purely on CPU managing training loops and rewards, while Arctic RL orchestrates GPU execution, memory deduplication, and weight synchronization.

ZoRRo: Zero Redundancy Rollouts

Duration: 15

ZoRRo accelerates both the forward/backward training passes and rollout sampling:

1. ZoRRo Train (Split Attention)

During policy gradient updates (actor forward and backward passes), ZoRRo Train:

Identifies sequences that share an identical prompt prefix. Compresses the batch so each unique prompt is processed once. Performs Split Attention over the deduplicated sequence representation. Unpacks per-response gradients and log-probabilities in exact mathematical equivalence to standard execution.

Impact: Up to 6× faster actor updates and 67% reduction in attention memory footprint.

2. ZoRRo Inference (Forest Cascade Attention)

During rollout generation:

KV-cache blocks corresponding to shared prompt prefixes are stored once per prompt group.

Forest Cascade Attention (FCA) splits attention evaluation into a shared-prefix pass and per-request suffix passes.

Dramatically cuts memory bandwidth pressure during token decode.

Framework Integration (VeRL & SkyRL)

Duration: 15

Arctic RL integrates seamlessly into existing training recipes.

Enabling in VeRL

In your VeRL YAML configuration, enable ZoRRo with config flags:

actor_rollout_ref: model: path: Qwen/Qwen2.5-7B-Instruct actor: strategy: ds ds_worker_config: zorro_train: enable: true rollout: name: arctic_inference arctic_inference_config: use_fca: true

Enabling in SkyRL

SkyRL integrates Arctic RL natively (PR #1837 merged):

trainer: backend: arctic_rl zorro: train_dedup: true fca_inference: true

Neither framework requires algorithmic or model code modifications.

Snowflake Cortex & SPCS Deployment

Duration: 10

Once your policy is trained with Arctic RL, export the weights to a Snowflake internal stage and deploy to Snowpark Container Services (SPCS) or Cortex inference endpoints.

Connecting to Snowflake with Snowpark

from snowflake.snowpark.context import get_active_session # Connect using the active session (works in Snowflake Notebooks or VS Code) session = get_active_session() print(f"Active Account: {session.get_current_account()} | User: {session.get_current_user()}")

Serving and Querying Post-Trained Policies

# Query post-trained models via Cortex AI_COMPLETE response = session.sql(""" SELECT AI_COMPLETE( 'llama3.3-70b', 'Analyze the trade-offs of using Split Attention in large-scale RLVR.' ) AS model_reasoning """).to_pandas() print(response['MODEL_REASONING'].iloc[0])

Conclusion & Next Steps

Duration: 5

What You Learned

The RL Efficiency Bottleneck : Why $N$-sample rollouts lead to massive token and KV-cache redundancy.

: Why $N$-sample rollouts lead to massive token and KV-cache redundancy. Unified Post-Training Architecture : How Arctic RL decouples CPU policy loops from distributed GPU engines.

: How Arctic RL decouples CPU policy loops from distributed GPU engines. ZoRRo Acceleration : How Split Attention and Forest Cascade Attention deliver up to 3.5× end-to-end iteration speedups .

: How Split Attention and Forest Cascade Attention deliver up to . Seamless Framework Adoption: How to activate Arctic RL in VeRL and SkyRL via declarative configuration.

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