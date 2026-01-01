Oney Boosts Data Processing Speed 90% and Modernizes Financial Customer Service with AI

We are a financial company operating in Europe, primarily focused on offering payment services and credits for customers. Because of the nature of our work, we handle a very large variety of data — information concerning our customers, their contracts, and their behavior. Data is vital for us; we need to be able to activate it and build use cases that effectively serve the business.

Before implementing Snowflake, we were using Teradata. However, we began facing significant limits with that platform, primarily due to a lack of scalability.

It is important for us to maintain a modern data stack and ensure our platforms and tools are up-to-date for our data analysts. This is why we chose Snowflake. It offers simplicity for our analysts while remaining current in terms of technology, security and the necessary governance. With data quality being well-monitored, we have developed a specific use case for our customer services using artificial intelligence. We call it the "Orchestrator 360." The aim is that when customers call our services, the system can suggest relevant upsells or cross-sells for our various products. This has led to better productivity for our teams and higher satisfaction for our customers in the end.

The efficiency gains have been remarkable. Previously, we could spend up to two or even three hours of processing time every week, whereas now, fifteen minutes is enough. We have effectively doubled the time we spend actually analyzing data thanks to the time gained from data preparation. Prep time used to reach three or four hours depending on the complexity of the reports; today, we are closer to fifteen minutes for our recurring reports.

Snowflake allows us to simplify and modernize our data ecosystem and to develop use cases that we never imagined before. We truly identify opportunities to enrich this partnership with features like the internal marketplace, for example. We have a long way to go, and we look forward to continuing to work together.