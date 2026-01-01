Northbridge Financial Streamlines Regulatory Reporting and Analytics

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Being data-driven, decision-driven, these are not just words of philosophy, but more of a mandate. I lead up the data management function at Northbridge. We are a Canadian insurance company wholly owned by Fairfax Financial Holdings, and we are serving our customers since more than 100 years.

We are looking at voluminous data going into multiple millions of records and billions of records. We collect that data into our Snowflake ecosystem. We need to ensure we collect and process it in a way and present it in a way that users can benefit from, which has good data quality and accuracy. When we build all these guardrails through Power BI and Snowflake's ecosystem, it starts to generate trust and overall credibility at the end. As we aggregate and collect information, we need to also summarize information. We need to provide that information to our financial departments and also regulatory departments on what's happened through the month. If we are late or if you are submitting data which is not accurate, there are regulatory consequences.

We chose to migrate all of our workloads to Snowflake on Azure. This goes back to our days of 2020 when we were exploring technologies. As IT teams, we were all challenged to satisfy new requirements that were emerging. So when we chose Snowflake to be our initial use case, it was centered around how do we ensure we get the speed? We get the processing power? At the same time, costs are manageable.

So that was a perfect fit for us to choose Snowflake on Azure. That, along with Microsoft's Power BI ecosystem, really found our solution. And then, as they say, rest is history. We've been constantly adding a lot of use cases on same ecosystem and driving benefits. Some people want to just interact with data through chatbots. Some people just want to see it on a report. Some people want to build a report themselves. We have piloted many chatbots with Cortex on Snowflake. Make that experience to a user very easy with conversational experiences on data. And when we start looking at how we make access to data for our business users easy through Power BI and chatbots, that will continue to drive a lot of innovation going forward. I think the future is exciting.