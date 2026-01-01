Managing approximately $100 million in annual working media is a data-driven endeavor. To surface performance insights for clients and internal stakeholders, BVK supports hundreds of dashboards that measure everything from awareness to conversion.

BVK’s previous data environment offered an all-in-one experience for data pipeline, warehousing and visualization, but lack of customization combined with an abundance of data workarounds inhibited analytics. Pricing depended on row usage, which led to rising data costs. “Our contract started at around $200,000, but as we grew, our contract reached close to $480,000 per year,” says BVK Data Engineering Manager Collin Page.

Long-term vendor contracts posed cash flow risks and made it difficult to allocate data costs, leading to friction with clients and stress for BVK’s leaders. “I had to buy all the data that I needed ahead of time,” says Josh Derouin, SVP of Performance Marketing & Analytics at BVK. “We were completely banking on our company’s ability to sell and the number of clients we would have.”

Still fresh to the data world, Page was unsure of how to enact the change that seemed necessary. “This is my first data position, so everything was new to me,” says Page. “It was kind of a blank canvas, and I didn’t know where to start or who to reach out to.”