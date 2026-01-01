Snowflake WOMEN in Data & AI
Our Vision
To engage women across Australia and New Zealand to be actively part of a data-driven future
Our Mission
Host regular meetups, encouraging both men and women to attend with the purpose of upskilling, networking and knowledge sharing in an environment that educates and inspires.
Who We Are
Women in Data is a Snowflake initiative that aims to create a community of data professionals and to engage women across Australia and New Zealand to be actively part of a data-driven future. We seek to empower and elevate women in the rapidly evolving landscape of data-driven innovation and address the persistent gender gap within the data industry.
We aim to host regular meetups and events, encouraging both men and women to attend with the purpose of upskilling, networking and knowledge sharing in an environment that educates and inspires.
GET INVOLVED
We welcome data professionals at different stages of their career, hosting regular meetups and events with the purpose of upskilling, networking and knowledge sharing in an environment that educates and inspires. There are local chapters in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland and events will focus on three key areas: Competence/Skills, Confidence/Personal Branding and Leadership. We look forward to seeing you at a Women in Data event soon.