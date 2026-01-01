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Snowflake WOMEN in Data & AI

Stay Connected

We host regular meetups and events to connect and inspire women in data & AI. Sign up to be notified of upcoming events near you.
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Our Vision

To engage women across Australia and New Zealand to be actively part of a data-driven future

Our Mission

Host regular meetups, encouraging both men and women to attend with the purpose of upskilling, networking and knowledge sharing in an environment that educates and inspires.

Who We Are

Women in Data is a Snowflake initiative that aims to create a community of data professionals and to engage women across Australia and New Zealand to be actively part of a data-driven future. We seek to empower and elevate women in the rapidly evolving landscape of data-driven innovation and address the persistent gender gap within the data industry. 

We aim to host regular meetups and events, encouraging both men and women to attend with the purpose of upskilling, networking and knowledge sharing in an environment that educates and inspires.

Leadership

Jacqui Sommers profile picture

Jacqui Sommers

MAJORS ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, SNOWFLAKE
Maddison Larder profile picture

Maddison Larder

SDR ENABLEMENT ANALYST, SNOWFLAKE
Bridie Kennedy profile picture

Bridie Kennedy

SENIOR DISTRICT MANAGER, SNOWFLAKE
Shobha Joshi profile picture

Shobha Joshi

MANAGER, SALES ENGINEERING, SNOWFLAKE
Emma Becker profile picture

Natasha Mahony

PARTNERSHIPS LEAD, SNOWFLAKE
Emma Becker profile picture

Emma Becker

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE, SNOWFLAKE

GET INVOLVED

We welcome data professionals at different stages of their career, hosting regular meetups and events with the purpose of upskilling, networking and knowledge sharing in an environment that educates and inspires. There are local chapters in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland and events will focus on three key areas: Competence/Skills, Confidence/Personal Branding and Leadership. We look forward to seeing you at a Women in Data event soon.

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