Women in Data is a Snowflake initiative that aims to create a community of data professionals and to engage women across Australia and New Zealand to be actively part of a data-driven future. We seek to empower and elevate women in the rapidly evolving landscape of data-driven innovation and address the persistent gender gap within the data industry.

We aim to host regular meetups and events, encouraging both men and women to attend with the purpose of upskilling, networking and knowledge sharing in an environment that educates and inspires.