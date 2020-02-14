Using SSO Between Power BI and Snowflake

Customers love Snowflake Cloud Data Platform for its secure and easy access to any data with infinite scalability. Single sign-on (SSO) is one of the features that enable secure and easy access to data. We partnered with Microsoft to bring this seamless access experience to you when connecting to Snowflake from Microsoft Power BI. To help with this, we’re announcing a preview of SSO between Power BI and Snowflake.

Microsoft has released a native Power BI connector for Snowflake that supports SSO for users connecting to Snowflake from Power BI Desktop or the Power BI service. It solves an important use case for joint customers to integrate their identity provider (IdP) for authentication, such as Azure AD (AAD), Okta, and others, while providing a seamless SSO experience.

We’ll first start with Power BI Desktop and then move to the Power BI service.