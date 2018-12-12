Using Materialized Views to Solve Multi Clustering Performance Problems

The solution to the problem lies with two new features in Snowflake: materialized views and auto-clustering.

Creating the materialized view with Snowflake allows you to specify the new clustering key, which enables Snowflake to reorganize the data during the initial creation of the materialized view.

For a source table of about 10 billion rows, a MEDIUM-sized warehouse takes about 20 minutes to create the materialized view. To increase performance and reduce the time to create the test date, I used another feature in Snowflake, which is the ability to elastically resize the warehouse. When running the code below, you need to change the placeholder <name> with the name of your own warehouse.

Using the example below decreases the initial build time for the materialized view, making it 16X faster than running the same statement on a MEDIUM-sized cluster. When running the code shown below, change the placeholder <name> with the name of your warehouse.