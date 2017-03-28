This is the first in a series of follow-up posts to Kent Graziano’s earlier post, Using the Snowflake Information Schema. This series will take a deeper dive into the Information Schema (Snowflake's data dictionary) and show you some practical ways to use this data to better understand your usage of Snowflake.

As a Customer Success Engineer, much of my day-to-day activity involves profiling some of our most important customers and understanding exactly how the service is being used. I measure their compute credit usage, storage growth, and query performance. Many of these customers often ask me how they can implement similar profiling for their Snowflake account on their own.

The answer is to utilize the Information Schema. Aside from providing a set of detailed views into Snowflake’s metadata store, the Information Schema goes a step further and provides several powerful table functions that can be called directly in SQL. These functions can be used to return historical information about executed queries, data stored in databases and stages, and virtual warehouse (i.e. compute) usage.

In addition to these functions, I also recommend leveraging the recently implemented TABLE_STORAGE_METRICS view (also in the Information Schema) to dive even deeper into your analysis.

In this post, I will show you how to leverage these easy-to-use function to gather detailed information about the usage of your virtual warehouses. So let’s get started.