TPC-DS data has been used extensively by Database and Big Data companies for testing performance, scalability and SQL compatibility across a range of Data Warehouse queries — from fast, interactive reports to complex analytics. It reflects a multi-dimensional data model of a retail enterprise selling through 3 channels (stores, web, and catalogs), while the data is sliced across 17 dimensions including Customer, Store, Time, Item, etc. The bulk of the data is contained in the large fact tables: Store Sales, Catalog Sales, Web Sales — representing daily transactions spanning 5 years.

The 100TB version of TPC-DS is the largest public sample relational database we know of available on any platform for public testing and evaluation. For perspective, the STORE_SALES table alone contains over 280 billion rows loaded using 42 terabytes of CSV files.

Full details of the TPC-DS schema and queries, including business descriptions of each query, can be found in the TPC Benchmark™ DS Specification. To test examples of different types of queries, consider: