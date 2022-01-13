The Next Great Loyalty Program Is an Ecosystem

When companies realized data was a resource and not just the by-product of sales, they began to offer customers additional value: free products, savings, money back, even a club-like exclusivity. They often did it, and still do it, with customer loyalty programs, which were frequently expressed in the form of a physical card, such as Starbucks Rewards and MyPanera. But the very biggest companies have changed the loyalty game.

Instead of a mere loyalty program, these companies have created loyalty ecosystems that extend across product types. Instead of featuring a central product (like coffee) and a few related branded offerings (say, coffee grinders and mugs), the giant companies offer radically different types of products spanning multiple industries, including everything from pork loins to racing slick tires to software. McKinsey says these ecosystems are the next generation of loyalty programs.

With such programs, the mere size of the company changes the nature and value of the systems and the level of reward. The clear challenge is for companies that lack the size and influence of Amazon and Walmart—which, of course, is almost everyone. How can these organizations compete for customer loyalty, and how can they do it without chasing off an increasingly privacy-skittish customer base?

The answer is, with data and confederation.