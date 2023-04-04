To solve this problem, we needed a way to monitor SaaS application license consumption, and identify ways to get value for our money, while serving the needs of our employees, our customers, and our business. With the help of one of our in-house data science teams, we built SnowPatrol—the next evolution in SAM solutions.

A machine learning (ML)-powered application, SnowPatrol is an end-to-end automated SaaS license lifecycle management tool optimized for cost. SnowPatrol combines data from sources such as Okta, Docusign CLM, ServiceNow, and Workday. Using this data with an ML model, SnowPatrol can predict if an employee is likely to use an application in the next 30 days. If not, we revoke that license. SnowPatrol handles efficiencies and gives us insight into who is using which applications and how often. All aspects of the user experience are monitored and fed back into the model for sustained optimization. Armed with these insights, we can monitor employee experiences proactively, and predictively provision applications for both existing and new employees.

For a CIO, having visibility into SaaS portfolios is a crucial step toward application portfolio rationalization. SnowPatrol enables our IT teams to partner with Procurement on every new SaaS app we intend to buy and every app we consider for renewal. This framework to optimize and rightsize helps with forecasting and translates into cost savings.

SnowPatrol is a truly native Snowflake application. With data ingested and processed on Snowflake, the model is trained and built using Snowpark, our developer environment, and has a front end based on Streamlit, our open-source app development framework in Python. All of this was built, deployed, and monitored by a team of just four Snowflake employees.