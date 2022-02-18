Following the recent GA of Snowpark for our customers on AWS, we’re happy to announce that Snowpark Scala stored procedures are now available in preview to all customers on all clouds.

Snowpark provides a language-integrated way to build and run data pipelines using powerful abstractions like DataFrames. With Snowpark, you write a client-side program to describe the pipeline you want to run, and all of the heavy lifting is pushed right into Snowflake’s elastic compute engine.

But once you’ve built and tested a pipeline, the next step is to operationalize it. To do that you need to find a home to host and schedule that client program, and until now that home has had to be somewhere outside of Snowflake.

With Snowpark Stored Procedures, this changes completely. Now you can host your pipelines right inside Snowflake, using a Snowflake virtual warehouse as the compute framework, and integrating naturally with Snowflake features like Tasks for scheduling. This simplifies the end-to-end story by reducing the number of systems involved and by keeping everything self-contained in Snowflake.

And the best part is that while Snowpark Stored Procedures are incredibly powerful, they’re also very simple to use.

Let’s look at an example. You can build some extraordinarily complex processes in Snowpark, but to keep our focus on stored procedures, we’ll make our example pretty straightforward: