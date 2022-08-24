Gaining Insights and a Competitive Edge from Unstructured Data – Snowflake Announces Intent to Acquire Applica

About 80% of the world’s data is unstructured. Unstructured data within documents, emails, web pages, images, comments on blogs and social media sites, and more can be extraordinarily valuable, making the ability to process this kind of data vital for organizations that want to make data-driven decisions. While unstructured data is the biggest by volume—and growing—extracting the necessary information and preparing it for use is currently a manual process that requires significant technical expertise.

Snowflake customers leverage the Data Cloud to bring together all types of data to support a variety of deployment patterns, while ensuring fast, governed data access at scale. Earlier this year, we added support for unstructured data in the Snowflake Data Cloud, featuring built-in capabilities to store, manage, govern, share, and process unstructured data with the same performance, concurrency, and scale as structured and semi-structured data.

Now, to further customers’ ability to gain insights from unstructured data, Snowflake has announced its intent to acquire Poland-based Applica, an AI platform for document understanding. With this acquisition, Snowflake’s customers will be able to more easily leverage unstructured data in the Snowflake Data Cloud. Closing of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

For organizations looking to gain a competitive advantage, tapping into the massive volumes of unstructured data is critical. Look for more details about Applica’s integration with Snowflake in the coming months. If you’re ready to use Snowflake’s Data Cloud to unlock value from your structured, semi-structured, and unstructured data and drive business impact, begin your journey here.

Applica participates in programs and grants administered by the European Union. Learn more here.