So this is interesting but then, I really do not want to write union all SQL to traverse the entire array (in which case I need to know how many values are in the array right?).

We solve that problem with another new extended SQL function called FLATTEN. FLATTEN takes an array and returns a row for each element in the array. With that you can select all the data in the array as though they were in table rows (so no need to figure out how many entries there are).

Instead of doing the set of UNION ALLs, we add the FLATTEN into the FROM clause and give it a table alias: