Have you ever wished that there was an automated way to receive a notification when a data issue occurs? Perhaps an email when credit consumption on a virtual warehouse exceeds a specific threshold, or a notification if you haven’t received new data in a stage in more than 30 minutes. It’s important to know when a task may have failed to run in your task graph so you can investigate the reason and execute a solution.

We all know how important it is to monitor your data and workloads, which is why we’re thrilled to announce two new features in private preview to help you observe both. The first is a new object called Snowflake Alerts. The second is no-code pipeline observability from within Snowsight, including task graph viewer and task history. Let’s explore both.