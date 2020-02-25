Modern Reference Architectures for Application Builders

For every data application use case, there is a modern data stack architecture with built-in scalability, connectivity, and support for all data.

Only a cloud data platform can deliver the performance and nearly infinite autoscaling that application builders need to launch and scale apps quickly and cost-effectively. Snowflake Cloud Data Platform provides:

High performance and unlimited concurrency: Through a multi-cluster, shared data architecture, Snowflake spins up dedicated compute clusters that support a nearly unlimited number of concurrent workloads on shared tables.

Scalability with true elasticity: Snowflake compute resources scale up and down automatically to deliver on-demand high performance that’s cost effective.

SQL for all data: Snowflake ingests JSON, Avro, Parquet, and other data without transformations or requiring pipeline fixes every time the schema changes. With ANSI SQL, Snowflake enables your teams to query semi-structured data just as easily as structured data.

No Site Reliability Engineering/DevOps burden: As a near-zero management platform, Snowflake automatically handles provisioning, availability, tuning, data protection, and other operations, which enables you to focus on your own application rather than on maintenance.

Snowflake also ensures seamless connections to third-party platforms and APIs, easily fitting in with your existing environment.