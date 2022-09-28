Are you efficiently unifying, modeling, analyzing, and activating all the data you need to drive impactful marketing campaigns and customer experiences?

For years, marketing teams have struggled to operate from a single view of the customer and their business, essential to powering personalized experiences and measuring impact on key KPIs such as sales, growth, and profitability. Today, only half of all marketers have a unified view of the customer. And about the same percentage of marketing leaders are unimpressed by the results they receive from their investment in analytics.

Leading organizations are building modern data stacks on the Data Cloud to deliver on the promise of data-driven marketing. To help identify best practices for developing a modern marketing data stack, Snowflake started with all of the companies that are active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (or ones with a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake), as well as Snowflake Marketplace providers, and analyzed usage patterns for those companies from nearly 6,000 of our active customers with existing on-demand or capacity Snowflake contracts that generated revenue between June 1, 2021, to June 1, 2022. The analysis revealed how businesses are assembling their marketing data stacks and which solutions are the most common. These organizations use the Snowflake Data Cloud, alongside their martech tools, as the foundation for their modern marketing data stack, giving Snowflake a unique vantage point to assess their use of complementary marketing technologies.The result is our report, The Modern Marketing Data Stack: Your Technology Guide to Unifying, Analyzing, and Activating the Data That Powers Amazing Customer Experiences.

Here are some highlights from our findings:

The most sophisticated marketers power their marketing data stacks by employing a best-of-breed approach instead of building their own solutions from scratch. More than 500 of the Snowflake customers1 analyzed in this report appear in the 2022 Forbes Global 2000. A whopping 95.2% use at least one of the tools highlighted in our report, while an equally impressive 71% use three or more2.