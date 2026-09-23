TL;DR: Workload Performance Analysis is a natural-language skill in CoCo that analyzes Snowflake query execution telemetry — spilling, pruning, cache, Query Acceleration Service (QAS), Search Optimization Service (SOS) — and surfaces recommendations for what to optimize. Launch it using the skill workload-performance-analysis in CoCo or from Performance Explorer, Query History or Query Details in Snowsight. No installation or configuration required.

Snowflake captures detailed execution telemetry for every query your account runs: partitions scanned, bytes spilled, cache hit ratios, queuing time, acceleration eligibility, and stores it in ACCOUNT_USAGE views. The data has always been there; the bottleneck was figuring out what fixes to implement.

It requires knowing which views to query, which metrics signal a real problem versus normal variance, and how to connect what you see to a concrete action such as reclustering a table or enabling SOS. That expertise gap is what keeps performance investigations slow, manual and inconsistent.

We're introducing Workload Performance Analysis, a new skill in CoCo and a natural language interface for Snowflake query performance analysis that is now generally available (GA). You describe what you want to understand and the skill interprets the results in context and tells you what to do about it.