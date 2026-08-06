Building a Snowflake-Native SQL Autocomplete Model

⁺ Actual user acceptance rates were calculated over comparable seven-day windows for both models.

Autocomplete is a precision-first problem

General-purpose coding models provide a strong foundation for autocomplete. Many are pretrained with fill-in-the-middle objectives and have learned patterns across programming languages, configuration files and SQL dialects.

But Snowflake SQL represents only a small portion of that pretraining distribution. General coding ability does not guarantee familiarity with Snowflake-specific syntax, enterprise schemas or the query patterns encountered in production.

Autocomplete also differs from conventional code generation. In a chat interface, the user explicitly requests an answer and can review it before acting. Autocomplete intervenes while the user is already working. A poor suggestion can interrupt the user and reduce trust in future completions.

This leads to three core requirements.

Low latency: Suggestions must feel immediate. Moving from a 30B-A3B MoE model to a 4B dense model reduces the time required to serve each trigger.

Snowflake specialization: The model must understand the structure of Snowflake SQL and ground its suggestions in schema information, prior SQL history relevant to the current schema and the text surrounding the cursor.

Calibrated abstention: The model should remain silent when the context does not support a reliable suggestion or when the query is already complete.

While latency is easy to quantify, measuring the other two requires an evaluation set that represents not only successful completions, but also ambiguous contexts and cases where the correct response is empty.

Building evaluation from internal editing sessions

To reflect production-like behavior without using customer data, we construct our evaluation datasets from autocomplete interactions generated by Snowflake employees in internal environments.

We maintain a continuously evolving suite of evaluation datasets sampled from different internal traffic periods. Each dataset is fixed once created, allowing reproducible comparisons across model versions, while new datasets are added as product capabilities, query patterns and user behavior evolve.

We also maintain specialized datasets for specific failure modes and edge cases, but use them primarily for diagnosis rather than as the main measure of model quality.

Reconstructing the intended completion

Each sampled trigger contains the SQL prefix and suffix, relevant schema, prior SQL history, trimmed worksheet context and several queries subsequently executed by the user.

Not every subsequent query is related to the original trigger. A user may switch worksheets, execute an unrelated statement or continue editing through several intermediate versions.

We first use an LLM to identify which subsequent executed query, if any, most likely evolved from the worksheet state at the time of the trigger. We then use another LLM step to extract the completion that best represents the intended edit at the original cursor position.

This is not a simple text-diff problem. Between the trigger and execution, the user may edit both sides of the cursor, correct typos, rename aliases or restructure the query. A direct diff can therefore assign unrelated changes to the autocomplete span.

Ambiguous examples receive additional human inspection. The result is a fixed reference completion that can be used consistently across model evaluations.

During evaluation, an LLM judge receives the model suggestion together with the available context and reference completion. It classifies the suggestion as incorrect, partially useful or fully useful, and identifies the primary failure category.

Measuring useful autocomplete

Autocomplete quality cannot be determined by a single metric.

A model can achieve high precision by responding very rarely, or it can generate technically correct suggestions that are too short to add meaningful value.

We therefore track three primary behaviors.

Precision is the percentage of nonempty suggestions judged to be fully useful:

Precision = fully useful suggestions / all nonempty suggestions

For the current product experience, we generally prefer a conservative model with high precision over one that responds more often but less reliably.

Suggestion length is tracked to prevent precision from rewarding trivial completions. In earlier experiments, we trained high-precision models whose correct suggestions were often only a single word or token. Users reported that these suggestions did not meaningfully improve the experience.

Abstention must be measured in both directions. The laziness rate captures cases where the reference completion is nonempty but the model produces nothing. We also curate examples where the prefix and suffix already form the complete query and the expected response is empty.

Together, these metrics describe whether the model responds, whether the response is useful and whether it provides enough value to show.

With these behaviors defined, we next applied the same principles to the data used for post-training.

Training only on predictable completions

We use the same LLM-assisted reconstruction pipeline to curate post-training data from internal employee editing sessions. Compared with rule-based matching, this process substantially improves coverage when employees edit both sides of the cursor or execute several intermediate queries.

However, accurately recovering what the user eventually typed does not guarantee that the model could have predicted it from the context available at the trigger. This distinction led us to make context grounding a central part of training-data curation.

Context grounding

Consider a user who eventually inserts a column absent from the provided schema, perhaps because schema retrieval was incomplete. Or consider a filter containing a literal that never appeared in the SQL history, worksheet context or schema metadata.

These may be valid human edits, but they are impossible autocomplete targets. Training on them encourages guessing and penalizes the model for failing to produce information it could not have known.

We define a target as context-grounded when it can be reasonably inferred from the prefix, suffix, schema, prior SQL history and worksheet context.

For each raw reference edit, we identify the longest useful prefix that can be reasonably supported by the available context. If the full edit contains an unpredictable identifier or literal, we retain only the longest useful portion that remains predictable from the available context. If no useful portion is sufficiently grounded, the training target is empty. The model is therefore trained to generate only what it could reasonably have inferred at that moment.