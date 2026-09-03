When executive leadership directs the data team to evaluate Databricks, the pitch is compelling: a unified, open, high-performance platform that handles everything from core ETL to generative AI at a fraction of the cost. Benchmarks and demos show one dimension of that promise. The engineers, architects and practitioners who will build and operate the platform are the ones who pressure-test it against the rest.
Evaluations limited to synthetic query benchmarks or feature announcements are likely to miss the variables that determine long-term cost, security and resilience. The six operational dimensions below are the ones that matter more — and where the architectural differences between platforms are more consequential.
The operational efficiency illusion: tuning taxes vs managed infrastructure
The headline claim you will often hear is that Spark engines like Photon run raw queries faster and cheaper. But synthetic TPC-DS benchmarks do not pay your cloud bill. Idle compute, cluster spin-up delays, and engineering labor are expensive, and engineering and operational overhead — including cluster tuning, idle compute and infrastructure management — can contribute meaningfully to total cost of ownership when comparing Databricks to Snowflake for SQL-centric workloads.
In the real world, performance is inseparable from operational efficiency.
|Evaluation Criteria
|Snowflake Architecture
|Databricks Architecture
|Resource Allocation
|Near-zero management virtual warehouses with automatic scaling.
|Requires manual node sizing, driver configuration, and cluster tuning. "The organization of this article assumes you are using the simple form compute UI" Note: This is the alleged "simple" configuration.
|Idle Compute Cost
|Auto suspend and per second billing stop charges when queries finish.
|Cluster spin up and spin down latencies lead to costly idle time or user cold start delays.
|Engineering Overhead
|Near-zero maintenance overhead so data teams focus on delivering business value.
|High Spark tuning tax where engineers spend time managing clusters and garbage collection.
Snowflake architecture decouples compute with 60-second minimum billing interval. There are no driver nodes to configure, no garbage collection cycles to debug and no cluster tuning. When queries finish, per-second billing with auto-suspend means your compute cost tracks your actual query workload. Contrast that with cluster-based models where idle spin-up and warm-up windows accumulate charges regardless of whether a query ran. The true total cost of ownership advantage is not just lower cloud compute spend. It is eliminating the massive engineering tuning tax required to manage infrastructure.
True openness vs the legacy format walled garden
Databricks leverages open storage branding to obscure a proprietary architecture. Modern vendor lock-in traps your enterprise at the table format, governance and catalog federation layers.
Snowflake executes a zero-translation architecture, natively reading, writing and governing Apache Iceberg™ tables as first-class engine primitives. Databricks forces workloads onto a legacy, Spark-centric Delta model, relying on retrofitted conversion layers like UniForm to fake open compatibility.
Databricks' own UniForm documentation details how UniForm executes asynchronous metadata translation jobs after every write operation, introducing driver overhead, protocol version constraints and write latency. Snowflake eliminates these artificial bottlenecks entirely through its Iceberg table architecture, unlocking open multi-engine execution, instant zero-copy data sharing, and complete freedom from proprietary control planes. As enterprise data scale increases, Delta Lake exposes its severe architectural limits:
- Engine coupling: Databricks Delta Lake specifications confirm Delta Lake was built Spark first. Querying or writing to Delta tables from external engines like Trino, Flink or native warehouses requires custom connectors or proprietary translation layers, adding operational friction and query latency.
- Protocol lock-in via Liquid Clustering: Databricks pitches Liquid Clustering as Delta's answer to partition evolution, but it exposes the true cost of their platform: absolute ecosystem isolation. Liquid Clustering relies on proprietary Delta metadata features that break compatibility with non-Spark engines.
Databricks Liquid Clustering documentation warns that enabling Liquid Clustering forces Delta tables onto writer version 7, explicitly confirming that external Delta readers and third-party tools lacking support for these elevated writer protocol requirements flatly cannot write or interact with these tables.
The open source Delta transaction log protocol specification confirms Liquid Clustering is a proprietary engine-level writer requirement, not an open layout standard like Apache Iceberg's native hidden partitioning. Enabling Liquid Clustering to fix Delta's legacy partitioning flaws locks external query tools out and forces compute execution directly back into Databricks. What Databricks markets as platform evolution is an aggressive vendor trap.
The asymmetric walled garden
Databricks advertises open inbound access through Unity Catalog Iceberg REST endpoints. For outbound federation, Unity Catalog rejects outbound Iceberg REST Catalog specifications when connecting to external ecosystems such as Snowflake, AWS Glue or open Apache Polaris endpoints.
When Databricks queries data residing in external catalogs via Lakehouse Federation, those external Iceberg tables are strictly read-only, and Databricks states "Foreign Iceberg tables are read-only in Databricks and have limited platform support." What does "limited" mean?
Databricks forces you onto a legacy table format, permits inbound reads, but blocks outbound write operations across open Iceberg REST standards. This is not openness. It's vendor lock-in to force your entire data estate into Unity Catalog.
Snowflake delivers true, bidirectional interoperability:
- Modern Apache Iceberg native: Snowflake grounds its open storage strategy on Apache Iceberg, the open standard engineered for multi-engine execution.
- Bidirectional open REST catalog: Snowflake Horizon and native REST catalog integrations enforce open specifications for both inbound and outbound execution, allowing external engines such as Trino, Spark and Flink to read and write directly without proprietary wrappers.
Databricks positions vendor lock-in disguised as open innovation. Snowflake delivers true freedom of choice, centering its engine on native Apache Iceberg that offers total multi-engine interoperability without compromise, or compute penalties.
Don't believe the hype
Databricks markets Unity Catalog under an open source banner, but that label is misleading. The open source Unity Catalog project and the Unity Catalog embedded in Databricks' commercial platform share a name and nothing else. A customer who builds their governance and access control on Databricks Unity Catalog is not building on open source; they are building on proprietary infrastructure that Databricks controls entirely. The "open source" framing is vendor lock-in with better branding.
The commit history tells the story Databricks won't. The majority of open source Unity Catalog contributions come from Databricks employees. Strip away the Databricks payroll and the "community" nearly disappears. By contrast, Apache Polaris, the open source core powering Snowflake Horizon Catalog, looks nothing like that. Snowflake and Dremio co-created Polaris and donated it to the Apache Software Foundation and then got out of the way: As of September 2026, Snowflake accounts for just 7.6% of commits, while co-creator Dremio accounts for 38%1. Apache committers, independent developers, and companies such as Google Cloud, Microsoft, Confluent, AWS and Starburst make up the rest. One of these projects is open source. The other is a Databricks product with a public GitHub URL.
Enterprise security: true RBAC and ABAC isolation vs cumulative group permissiveness
Role-based access control (RBAC) is the global enterprise gold standard for strict data isolation. It guarantees least-privilege access by allowing users to assume isolated, task-specific roles during an active session.
Databricks marketing frequently glosses over a glaring architectural reality: Databricks lacks a true RBAC engine. Through their own documentation: "In Databricks, a role is implemented as a group"2
The cumulative group problem and tenuous "RBAC"
Databricks recently introduced Databricks Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) Role Assumption, attempting to emulate true RBAC by forcing users to swap cumulative ambient permissions for a single active role. While Databricks markets this feature as a leap forward for data isolation, the underlying implementation relies on a retrofitted workaround. Databricks patches workspace groups to simulate roles, forcing administrators to navigate complex assignment logic, resolve workspace entitlement overlaps and initiate compute-context switches whenever users scope permissions.
Snowflake dominates enterprise security because its founders built native, object-level role-based access control directly into the core engine kernel at launch in 2015. As detailed in the Snowflake Access Control Documentation, Snowflake attaches privileges directly to roles, empowering users to execute instant session-level transitions through a simple USE ROLE command. This native foundation guarantees clean multi-role inheritance, eliminates compute-cluster workarounds and enforces automatic, cross-engine governance across every micro-partition and virtual warehouse. Snowflake's native role-based architecture enforces least-privilege access at the engine kernel level. This is a security foundation Databricks only introduced in 2026 as a retrofitted feature struggling to catch up, and over a decade late.
Snowflake delivers true session role isolation:
<pre><code>-- SNOWFLAKE: Explicit Session Role Activation (Least Privilege)
-- User has elevated ADMIN rights, but switches context to a restricted ANALYST role to execute ad hoc queries safely
USE ROLE ANALYST;
SELECT ssn, customer_name FROM customer_data;
-- Query executes under strict ANALYST privileges, preventing accidental data exposure or admin ops</code></pre>
The data-only tagging trap: hardcoded SQL vs dynamic user/role ABAC
Databricks attempts to compensate for weak access controls by claiming attribute-based access control (ABAC) capabilities. But Unity Catalog only permits tags on data objects (tables, columns), not users or principals. Because user tags literally do not exist in Databricks, evaluating user attributes requires hardcoding group names into custom SQL UDF wrappers that must be manually applied. The "golden" use case is tagging a user or role with a specific tag, incorporating governance over data containing sensitive personal information, which are the precise types of controls GDPR access frameworks require. How can you do that if you can't tag principals in Databricks? You can't.
Snowflake provides complete, bidirectional ABAC, tagging both data assets and user contexts so dynamic policies scale automatically across the entire enterprise with zero custom wrapper logic.
Snowflake's ABAC syntax including principal tagging:
<pre><code>-- [1] Apply governance tags to both User and Column
ALTER USER analytics_john SET TAG security.clearance_level = 'INTERNAL_ONLY';
ALTER TABLE customer_data ALTER COLUMN ssn SET TAG security.data_sensitivity = 'PII';
-- [2] Define ONE global policy that evaluates User Attributes against Data
-- Attributes
CREATE OR REPLACE MASKING POLICY global_abac_policy AS (val STRING) RETURNS STRING ->
CASE
-- Dynamically checks the querying user's tag against required dataset
-- sensitivity
WHEN SYSTEM$GET_USER_TAG('security.clearance_level', CURRENT_USER()) = 'RESTRICTED_ACCESS' THEN val
ELSE '*** MASKED ***'
END;
-- [3] One policy dynamically governs thousands of tables based on user attributes</code></pre>
Databricks forces security teams to build and maintain a fragile web of manual UDFs and hardcoded logic. Snowflake replaces this operational nightmare with native, bidirectional ABAC that eliminates custom code and scales security policies automatically.
Differential privacy: mathematically protecting sensitive data
In modern marketing analytics, clean room collaboration and campaign evaluation, standard masking policies fail to protect against differencing attacks (running repeated, targeted aggregation queries to isolate single individuals).
Snowflake natively tracks and enforces Differential Privacy Budgets directly inside the SQL engine. Unlike Snowflake, Databricks leaves this layer to manual query auditing or third-party tools.
Snowflake's Differential Privacy offering:
<pre><code>-- SNOWFLAKE: Native Differential Privacy Policies with Budget Limits
-- Define an engine-level privacy policy that injects mathematical noise into
-- aggregates
CREATE OR REPLACE PRIVACY POLICY campaign_privacy_policy AS () RETURNS PRIVACY_BUDGET ->
CASE
WHEN CURRENT_ROLE() = 'DATA_ADMIN' THEN NO_PRIVACY_POLICY()
ELSE PRIVACY_BUDGET(
BUDGET_NAME => 'analytics_privacy_budget',
BUDGET_LIMIT => 15.0,
BUDGET_WINDOW => 'Weekly'
)
END;
-- Apply directly to table
ALTER TABLE campaign_analytics ADD PRIVACY POLICY campaign_privacy_policy;
-- Snowflake automatically injects calibrated noise into query aggregates and halts
-- queries when the budget is exhausted.</code></pre>
Enterprise security requires strict isolation controls and automated privacy, not cumulative group permissions and custom SQL workarounds.
Databricks does not include any policies of this advanced nature.
Data sharing: seamless collaboration vs recipient penalty
In modern business, data must flow seamlessly across departments, suppliers and external partners.
Databricks advocates for Delta Sharing, but the architecture shifts significant cost and complexity onto the recipient. Delta Sharing is compute-agnostic, and to achieve acceptable performance over remote HTTP endpoints, recipients often end up building custom ingestion pipelines to copy the data locally anyway, potentially defeating the business case for zero-copy data sharing when recipients absorb the full infrastructure cost. Furthermore, complex B2B scenarios like automated multi-tier resharing across a supply chain are restricted by rigid recipient requirements.
Databricks often highlights Delta Sharing as an open standard, but "open sharing" and "cost-effective sharing" aren't always the same thing. In a standard Delta Sharing architecture, external consumers typically bring and pay for their own compute engine just to process your shared data.
Snowflake takes a fundamentally different approach. With native Snowflake Data Sharing, data remains in place, allowing consumers in the same region to query shared datasets directly using their existing warehouses without requiring data movement or extra network egress. When cross-region or cross-cloud sharing is required, Snowflake's Auto-Fulfillment handles data replication automatically, removing egress for the consumer and the need for providers to manually build and maintain complex ETL pipelines. Snowflake Open Sharing continues to operate with these high standards for zero-copy sharing.
Snowflake pioneered zero-copy Secure Data Sharing:
- Zero-copy, zero egress: Shared data is accessible instantly across clouds and regions without moving files, making copies, or setting up storage infrastructure.
- Multi-tier resharing and Marketplace: Providers can authorize partners to reshare data downstream with full lineage and governance intact.
- Automated fulfillment: Recipients query live, up-to-date data near-instantly inside their own accounts without paying egress fees or running custom ingestion jobs.
Data sharing should create commercial velocity, not infrastructure chores for your business partners.
Enterprise continuity: native BCDR vs DIY scripts
For mission-critical enterprise platforms, Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery (BCDR) cannot be an afterthought or a do-it-yourself engineering project.
Databricks introduced Managed Disaster Recovery, but the capability has significant gaps that still require manual engineering work.
Achieving true cross-region or cross-cloud resilience in Databricks requires data engineering teams to write, test, and maintain custom synchronization scripts to replicate underlying cloud storage buckets, metastore databases and compute configurations.
Snowflake provides native, turnkey Cross Cloud BCDR:
- Seamless account replication: Compute state, metadata, user permissions and underlying data replicate automatically across cloud providers and regions.
- Client Redirect: In the event of a cloud outage, client traffic redirects seamlessly to the secondary region with minimal RTO and RPO, requiring zero application rewrite.
Snowflake delivers a cleaner disaster recovery model because Snowflake designed replication and failover as native account capabilities. Snowflake lets you group databases, warehouses, users, roles and other supported account objects into failover groups, replicate them across regions or cloud platforms, then promote the secondary and redirect clients. Snowflake also provides Client Redirect, which lets applications connect through a stable connection URL and redirect to the recovered account without changing application connection settings. The result gives enterprises a straightforward operating model: replicate the account state, promote the secondary, redirect clients and resume operations. (See: Snowflake Docs.)
Databricks Managed DR still has significant holes. Databricks' own Managed Disaster Recovery documentation says it does not replicate materialized views, streaming tables, Lakeflow pipelines, Unity Catalog or workspace secrets, ML models, model serving endpoints, vector search indexes, Delta shares, published AI/BI dashboards, or Structured Streaming outside Lakeflow. Databricks also requires customers to create corresponding external locations and storage credentials in the secondary region because Managed DR does not replicate them automatically. After failover, SQL warehouses arrive stopped, clusters arrive terminated, and administrators must manually resume job schedules. Databricks also warns that initial workspace replication can take up to two weeks for large workspaces. Snowflake gives you disaster recovery. Databricks still gives you a disaster recovery project.
Financial alignment: active efficiency vs consumption penalties
Finally, a vendor commercial model reflects how they treat their customers.
In traditional consumption models, optimizing your code or improving query speed can feel like a tug of war. If you make your jobs run twice as fast, the vendor earns less money, offering little financial incentive to help you optimize.
Snowflake aligns directly with customer efficiency. Through continuous performance improvements pushed automatically to every warehouse, Snowflake routinely delivers faster execution for the same workload at no extra cost. Combined with flexible capacity commitments, custom migration credit programs and commercial rebate incentives, Snowflake rewards customers for driving platform efficiency to ensure that as your data operations scale, your unit economics improve.
Summary: the strategic executive comparison
|Evaluation Criteria
|Snowflake Architecture
|Databricks Architecture
|Operational Model
|Fully managed serverless architecture with automatic near-zero ops optimizations.
|Complex, cluster-based management requiring constant manual tuning.
|Table Format and Catalog Openness
|Modern Iceberg and Bidirectional. Built on engine-agnostic Apache Iceberg™ with native, bidirectional Iceberg REST Catalog support for read and write via Apache Polaris™.
|Spark-first format, proprietary outbound, relies on legacy Delta Lake. Outbound federation uses proprietary Lakehouse Federation connectors for read-only access, rather than the open Iceberg REST Catalog standard (the lingua franca for data exchange). Databricks own documentation on this protocol states, "Foreign Iceberg tables are read-only in Databricks and have limited platform support."
|Data Security and Privacy
|True RBAC, Bidirectional ABAC, and Privacy. First class session role isolation. Native user and object tagging on both sides of the policy decision. Native Differential Privacy with automated budgets.
|Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, even if it's 11 years late. Snowflake natively supported granular, role-based access control and active role switching (
USE ROLE) at its public launch in 2015. Databricks introducing RBAC Role Assumption in 2026 validates the data isolation paradigm Snowflake pioneered over a decade ago. Databricks supports data only object tagging. No direct user / principal tags. No native Differential Privacy.
|Data Sharing
|Zero copy and zero egress data sharing with multi-tier resharing capabilities. Open Sharing follows the same model.
|Delta Sharing shifts performance costs to recipients. Enterprise-scale analytical workloads typically require recipients to provision their own compute or build ingestion pipelines.
|Disaster Recovery
|Turnkey cross-cloud replication and automated Client Redirect.
|Managed DR available cross-region, with significant gaps: materialized views, streaming tables, ML models, secrets, model serving endpoints, vector search indexes and Delta shares are not replicated. Cross-cloud DR requires DIY scripts. Pick the gold standard, and not a project.
|Commercial Model
|Automated speedups, capacity commitments, and financial rebate incentives.
|Standard DBU consumption with minimal financial optimization incentives.
Evaluating platforms should not mean falling for vendor slides. It means choosing the architecture that lets your team spend less time managing infrastructure and more time delivering value to the business.
Footnotes
- Apache Software Foundation, Apache Polaris Repository Author Analytics (As of September 2026). Analysis of commit volume distribution by contributor corporate domain affiliation within the
apache/polarisGitHub repository, reflecting Dremio at 38% and Snowflake at 7.6% of total contribution volume. ↩
- https://docs.databricks.com/aws/en/security/auth/rbac/ ↩