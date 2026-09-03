Snowflake architecture decouples compute with 60-second minimum billing interval. There are no driver nodes to configure, no garbage collection cycles to debug and no cluster tuning. When queries finish, per-second billing with auto-suspend means your compute cost tracks your actual query workload. Contrast that with cluster-based models where idle spin-up and warm-up windows accumulate charges regardless of whether a query ran. The true total cost of ownership advantage is not just lower cloud compute spend. It is eliminating the massive engineering tuning tax required to manage infrastructure.

True openness vs the legacy format walled garden

Databricks leverages open storage branding to obscure a proprietary architecture. Modern vendor lock-in traps your enterprise at the table format, governance and catalog federation layers.

Snowflake executes a zero-translation architecture, natively reading, writing and governing Apache Iceberg™ tables as first-class engine primitives. Databricks forces workloads onto a legacy, Spark-centric Delta model, relying on retrofitted conversion layers like UniForm to fake open compatibility.

Databricks' own UniForm documentation details how UniForm executes asynchronous metadata translation jobs after every write operation, introducing driver overhead, protocol version constraints and write latency. Snowflake eliminates these artificial bottlenecks entirely through its Iceberg table architecture, unlocking open multi-engine execution, instant zero-copy data sharing, and complete freedom from proprietary control planes. As enterprise data scale increases, Delta Lake exposes its severe architectural limits:

Engine coupling: Databricks Delta Lake specifications confirm Delta Lake was built Spark first. Querying or writing to Delta tables from external engines like Trino, Flink or native warehouses requires custom connectors or proprietary translation layers, adding operational friction and query latency.

Delta Lake specifications confirm Delta Lake was built Spark first. Querying or writing to Delta tables from external engines like Trino, Flink or native warehouses requires custom connectors or proprietary translation layers, adding operational friction and query latency. Protocol lock-in via Liquid Clustering: Databricks pitches Liquid Clustering as Delta's answer to partition evolution, but it exposes the true cost of their platform: absolute ecosystem isolation. Liquid Clustering relies on proprietary Delta metadata features that break compatibility with non-Spark engines.

Databricks Liquid Clustering documentation warns that enabling Liquid Clustering forces Delta tables onto writer version 7, explicitly confirming that external Delta readers and third-party tools lacking support for these elevated writer protocol requirements flatly cannot write or interact with these tables.

The open source Delta transaction log protocol specification confirms Liquid Clustering is a proprietary engine-level writer requirement, not an open layout standard like Apache Iceberg's native hidden partitioning. Enabling Liquid Clustering to fix Delta's legacy partitioning flaws locks external query tools out and forces compute execution directly back into Databricks. What Databricks markets as platform evolution is an aggressive vendor trap.

The asymmetric walled garden

Databricks advertises open inbound access through Unity Catalog Iceberg REST endpoints. For outbound federation, Unity Catalog rejects outbound Iceberg REST Catalog specifications when connecting to external ecosystems such as Snowflake, AWS Glue or open Apache Polaris endpoints.

When Databricks queries data residing in external catalogs via Lakehouse Federation, those external Iceberg tables are strictly read-only, and Databricks states "Foreign Iceberg tables are read-only in Databricks and have limited platform support." What does "limited" mean?

Databricks forces you onto a legacy table format, permits inbound reads, but blocks outbound write operations across open Iceberg REST standards. This is not openness. It's vendor lock-in to force your entire data estate into Unity Catalog.

Snowflake delivers true, bidirectional interoperability:

Modern Apache Iceberg native: Snowflake grounds its open storage strategy on Apache Iceberg, the open standard engineered for multi-engine execution.

grounds its open storage strategy on Apache Iceberg, the open standard engineered for multi-engine execution. Bidirectional open REST catalog: Snowflake Horizon and native REST catalog integrations enforce open specifications for both inbound and outbound execution, allowing external engines such as Trino, Spark and Flink to read and write directly without proprietary wrappers.

Databricks positions vendor lock-in disguised as open innovation. Snowflake delivers true freedom of choice, centering its engine on native Apache Iceberg that offers total multi-engine interoperability without compromise, or compute penalties.

Don't believe the hype

Databricks markets Unity Catalog under an open source banner, but that label is misleading. The open source Unity Catalog project and the Unity Catalog embedded in Databricks' commercial platform share a name and nothing else. A customer who builds their governance and access control on Databricks Unity Catalog is not building on open source; they are building on proprietary infrastructure that Databricks controls entirely. The "open source" framing is vendor lock-in with better branding.

The commit history tells the story Databricks won't. The majority of open source Unity Catalog contributions come from Databricks employees. Strip away the Databricks payroll and the "community" nearly disappears. By contrast, Apache Polaris, the open source core powering Snowflake Horizon Catalog, looks nothing like that. Snowflake and Dremio co-created Polaris and donated it to the Apache Software Foundation and then got out of the way: As of September 2026, Snowflake accounts for just 7.6% of commits, while co-creator Dremio accounts for 38%1. Apache committers, independent developers, and companies such as Google Cloud, Microsoft, Confluent, AWS and Starburst make up the rest. One of these projects is open source. The other is a Databricks product with a public GitHub URL.

Enterprise security: true RBAC and ABAC isolation vs cumulative group permissiveness

Role-based access control (RBAC) is the global enterprise gold standard for strict data isolation. It guarantees least-privilege access by allowing users to assume isolated, task-specific roles during an active session.

Databricks marketing frequently glosses over a glaring architectural reality: Databricks lacks a true RBAC engine. Through their own documentation: "In Databricks, a role is implemented as a group"2

The cumulative group problem and tenuous "RBAC"

Databricks recently introduced Databricks Role-Based Access Control (RBAC) Role Assumption, attempting to emulate true RBAC by forcing users to swap cumulative ambient permissions for a single active role. While Databricks markets this feature as a leap forward for data isolation, the underlying implementation relies on a retrofitted workaround. Databricks patches workspace groups to simulate roles, forcing administrators to navigate complex assignment logic, resolve workspace entitlement overlaps and initiate compute-context switches whenever users scope permissions.

Snowflake dominates enterprise security because its founders built native, object-level role-based access control directly into the core engine kernel at launch in 2015. As detailed in the Snowflake Access Control Documentation, Snowflake attaches privileges directly to roles, empowering users to execute instant session-level transitions through a simple USE ROLE command. This native foundation guarantees clean multi-role inheritance, eliminates compute-cluster workarounds and enforces automatic, cross-engine governance across every micro-partition and virtual warehouse. Snowflake's native role-based architecture enforces least-privilege access at the engine kernel level. This is a security foundation Databricks only introduced in 2026 as a retrofitted feature struggling to catch up, and over a decade late.

Snowflake delivers true session role isolation: