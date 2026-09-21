As data pipelines scale in complexity, managing performance and compute costs becomes a top priority for data engineering teams. Dynamic Tables simplify declarative data transformations in Snowflake by automatically refreshing target tables as underlying data changes. However, as query logic grows more complex, it can be challenging to optimize query structures, reduce refresh lag, and control costs.

To streamline this process, we are introducing Dynamic Tables Insights — a feature built directly into Snowsight and integrated with Snowflake CoCo (CLI, Snowsight, and Desktop) to help you surface, understand, and apply performance best practices to your Dynamic Tables automatically.

What are Dynamic Tables insights?

Dynamic Tables Insights continuously analyzes your declarative definitions and refresh execution metrics to identify opportunities for more performant patterns, inefficient SQL constructs, or structural bottlenecks.

Rather than manually auditing complex Dynamic Table pipelines, Dynamic Tables Insights surfaces clear, actionable recommendations directly within Snowsight and Snowflake CoCo.

Key capabilities include:

Automatic detection: Identifies optimization opportunities such as QUALIFY RANK() = 1 logic buried inside subqueries, or non-monotonic grouping functions like GROUP BY HASH(...) causing high partition re-evaluation.

Identifies optimization opportunities such as logic buried inside subqueries, or non-monotonic grouping functions like causing high partition re-evaluation. Integrated workflow: Integrates seamlessly into the Snowsight Dynamic Table interface and CoCo workflows.

Integrates seamlessly into the Snowsight Dynamic Table interface and CoCo workflows. Targeted performance improvement: Focuses specifically on reducing refresh execution time and lowering compute consumption.

Finding insights in Snowsight

Locating dynamic tables that can benefit from performance tuning is simple: