From measuring the hybrid gap to training for it

Enterprise questions rarely stay inside one system. Take this question:

"Which of our Tier-1 suppliers are affected by a port strike, and what did we spend with them last quarter?"

To answer it, an agent has to run a precise query over governed tables. It also has to search messy, fast-changing text on the web. It then has to carry the result of one step into the other without losing any constraints along the way.

In HybridDeepResearch: Enforcing Rigor Across SQL and Web Search for Enterprise Agents, we showed that agents most often fail at the handoff. This post asks the next question: can we teach the handoff directly to a small model?

Our answer is HybridResearcher. It's a full training recipe, covering data construction, SFT and RL, for agents that must connect structured and unstructured sources in a single chain of reasoning.

TL;DR

Real questions span more than one source: AI agents are getting good at finding and combining evidence from a single type of source, such as database tables or web text. But real business questions often need both. For example, one enterprise question may need a result computed over an internal database plus evidence found on the web.

AI agents are getting good at finding and combining evidence from a single type of source, such as database tables or web text. But real business questions often need both. For example, one enterprise question may need a result computed over an internal database plus evidence found on the web. Benchmarks confirm the real gap: HybridDeepResearch benchmark showed that even frontier agents struggle when evidence must move between a database and the web.

HybridDeepResearch benchmark showed that even frontier agents struggle when evidence must move between a database and the web. HybridResearcher trains a small agent to connect both sources: We built HybridResearcher-4B, a 4B-parameter agent trained on examples that require both sources. Each example starts from a text-to-SQL or web-search task that has already been validated. We then synthesize the missing source around a "bridge entity" taken from that task's own output. We keep an example only when strict checks confirm that neither source can answer it alone. Then we train the model with supervised fine-tuning (SFT), followed by reinforcement learning (RL).

We built HybridResearcher-4B, a 4B-parameter agent trained on examples that require both sources. Each example starts from a text-to-SQL or web-search task that has already been validated. We then synthesize the missing source around a "bridge entity" taken from that task's own output. We keep an example only when strict checks confirm that neither source can answer it alone. Then we train the model with supervised fine-tuning (SFT), followed by reinforcement learning (RL). Results : On the HybridDeepResearch benchmark, HybridResearcher-4B scored 30.0 points higher in pass@8 than its base model, Qwen3.5-4B, in our evaluation. It also scored 8.3 points higher than the much larger Qwen3.5-397B-A17B under the same setup.

: On the HybridDeepResearch benchmark, HybridResearcher-4B scored 30.0 points higher in pass@8 than its base model, Qwen3.5-4B, in our evaluation. It also scored 8.3 points higher than the much larger Qwen3.5-397B-A17B under the same setup. Single-source capabilities improve too: The model also beat its base model on held-out single-source benchmarks (BrowseComp, BrowseComp-Plus and Spider 2.0-lite). This suggests small models can learn to reason across sources without losing the skills they already have.

Why more single-source training data does not teach the bridge

There is plenty of training data for text-to-SQL and for web search on their own. So the obvious first step is to train on both and hope the skills combine. We tried this and found two obstacles.

Single-source skills don't combine on their own. We fine-tuned Qwen3.5-4B on successful trajectories from SQL-only data, search-only data and a mix of both. We then evaluated each model on the 120-question hard subset of HybridDeepResearch. None of the three versions helped. SQL-only training reached 31.67% pass@8, within one question of the base model's 30.83%. The mixed and search-only versions dropped to 29.17% and 15.83%. Single-source trajectories never use the output of one tool as the input to the other, so the model never learns that step.