Many AI engineers building pipelines for unstructured data default to using the most powerful (and most expensive) model for every task. While this approach accelerates prototyping, it often sacrifices efficiency and cost optimization in production. However, as AI adoption matures, organizations are increasingly focused on optimizing AI usage.

For some workloads, prompt tuning with smaller models can deliver comparable results while reducing cost and increasing throughput. The challenge is determining where frontier models are truly necessary and where optimized alternatives can achieve the same outcome.

This requires moving from intuition-based model selection to empirical evaluation and optimization. This is why we are so excited to introduce Cortex AI Function Studio, currently in public preview, purpose built to automate this optimization and deployment lifecycle.

Benchmarking real-world complexity

Standard benchmarks often fail to reflect the nuance of actual enterprise AI workloads. In order to demonstrate what the Cortex AI Function Studio can actually do, we needed a data set that mirrors the complexity of real-world use cases, such as routing nuanced customer support tickets to parsing complex financial inquiries.

We chose the BANKING77 data set because it represents these challenges. Unlike standard sentiment analysis, this benchmark requires precise intent classification across 77 distinct banking scenarios—ranging from 'card arrival' to 'exchange rate' inquiries. Because it demands high-level domain understanding, BANKING77 serves as an ideal proving ground for the Cortex AI Function Studio.

Our testing revealed that the AI Function Studio delivers tangible production benefits:

Significant accuracy gains: Achieve a +4pp improvement over baselines (80% to 84%) while reducing costs by over 50%, from 2.653 to 1.155 credits per 1,000 rows.

Achieve a +4pp improvement over baselines (80% to 84%) while reducing costs by over 50%, from 2.653 to 1.155 credits per 1,000 rows. Optimized efficiency: Dynamically balance cost and performance by identifying the Pareto frontier, enabling you to select the leanest model that meets your specific accuracy threshold.

Dynamically balance cost and performance by identifying the Pareto frontier, enabling you to select the leanest model that meets your specific accuracy threshold. Automated optimization: Eliminate manual prompt engineering. The built-in optimization algorithm (GEPA) systematically explores prompt variations and model selection to identify the Pareto frontier.

Eliminate manual prompt engineering. The built-in optimization algorithm (GEPA) systematically explores prompt variations and model selection to identify the Pareto frontier. Enterprise governance: Deployments result in top-level SQL objects protected by role-based access control (RBAC), ensuring production-grade observability and a simplified interface for downstream consumers.

These results represent an ideal balance of cost and accuracy. To understand how to achieve this for your organization, let's first look at how AI engineers traditionally implement custom logic using AI_COMPLETE , followed by how the Cortex AI Function Studio workflow makes it easy to optimize your AI workloads.

The path to production with AI_COMPLETE

AI_COMPLETE is our native SQL primitive for granular LLM control. With support for multimodal inputs and custom signatures, it is the primary tool for complex, domain-specific tasks that go beyond off-the-shelf AI functions.

AI_COMPLETE offers flexibility, giving AI engineers control over their AI workloads. However, to successfully deploy into production, teams must master three core operational areas:

Model selection and cost efficiency: Teams must pinpoint the most efficient model that meets their accuracy threshold requirements for a given task. The challenge is needing to build out empirical benchmarks across multiple models on your specific data. Without this, many typically default to the largest, most expensive frontier model just to be safe, leading to severe over-provisioning that is not economical.

Teams must pinpoint the most efficient model that meets their accuracy threshold requirements for a given task. The challenge is needing to build out empirical benchmarks across multiple models on your specific data. Without this, many typically default to the largest, most expensive frontier model just to be safe, leading to severe over-provisioning that is not economical. Prompt refinement: Teams need to ensure reliable outputs. Achieving this requires highly optimized, task-specific prompts that can consistently handle edge cases. This requires the development of a systematic, data-driven feedback loop to test and iterate on prompts automatically. Instead, many organizations resort to a classic engineering anti-pattern of manual trial-and-error — a cycle that doesn't scale, is slow, and remains notoriously unreliable.

Teams need to ensure reliable outputs. Achieving this requires highly optimized, task-specific prompts that can consistently handle edge cases. This requires the development of a systematic, data-driven feedback loop to test and iterate on prompts automatically. Instead, many organizations resort to a classic engineering anti-pattern of manual trial-and-error — a cycle that doesn't scale, is slow, and remains notoriously unreliable. Governance and production readiness: Teams must also ensure that AI deployments operate with strict security, role-based access control (RBAC), and continuous usage monitoring. Because we treat every function as a native Snowflake object, you get security, RBAC and observability out of the box — no custom infrastructure required.

Cortex AI Function Studio resolves these challenges by automating the creation, evaluation, optimization and governance lifecycle. Users interact with the studio conversationally, through Cortex Code (CLI or Desktop) or the Snowsight Cortex Code web interface — describing what you want in natural language and iterating interactively. Behind the scenes, the system orchestrates the full pipeline inside your Snowflake account and produces top-level, durable Snowflake objects that are RBAC-governed, observable via account usage views and callable like standard SQL functions.

The Cortex AI Function Studio workflow

Cortex AI Function Studio provides a guided create → evaluate → optimize workflow that takes you from a task description to a production-ready Custom AI Function. Whether you are working with text, documents, or images, the studio automates the development lifecycle. The following walkthrough uses the BANKING77 data set to demonstrate the creation of a custom classification function.

Create: describe the task, get a working function