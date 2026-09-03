So 4111-1111-1111-4444 under show-last-4 comes back as nnnn-nnnn-nnnn-4444, and a.analyst@example.com under mask-alphanum comes back as x.xxxxxxx@xxxxxxx.xxx.

Although you can't express some more complicated access control rules available in other systems, remember that what the catalog sends as part of read restrictions is the user-personalized restriction. The policy itself can be far more complicated and utilize concepts that only the Catalog can understand. Like having a policy dynamically change based on an attribute of the user querying the table, or referring to Catalog primitives like cost-center.

How: enforcement

A catalog can define a policy using whatever semantics the platform supports. But when the caller accesses the resource protected by policy in the catalog, the catalog gives a representation of that policy that is caller-specific via read restrictions over the IRC protocol. A catalog can always choose to deny access to the caller if the policy is not expressible to read restrictions.

Because the access controls are enforced directly by the engine, a governance-enforced copy of the data doesn't need to be produced and all predicate pushdowns still work as expected. This gives you all the performance of a native Iceberg table, but with finer-grained access controls enabled. In exchange, the catalog has to trust that the engine the caller is using will actually apply it consistently, which is why masks must be pinned to the byte. This model only holds if every participant agrees on precisely what each one means.

It's fail-closed. If a reader supports read restrictions and cannot fully apply what it was handed with an unrecognized mask, an expression it cannot parse, or a projection it does not know how to honor, it must fail the query. This means no raw data, no partial data, no empty results. For a governance primitive, silence is the one unacceptable failure mode.

All of this requires a shared trust model between the admin of the platform and the catalog that certifies whether the client's engine can be trusted. If handed over the read restriction, it will reliably enforce them. Advanced engines such as Snowflake® support additional guarantees like plan hiding and protections against predicate reorder attack.

Trust can be established between catalog and the engine in multiple ways; some industry standards include mTLS, on-behalf-of flow, and similar methods. Since this uses a bilateral agreement between the catalog and the engine or administrator, and is very platform-specific, it's not something defined in the spec. The catalog is in full autonomy to decide when and who to give read restrictions to. (Check out this talk from iceberg summit 2026 for details: Iceberg's Iron Wall: Open Governance via IRC for Enforcing Row and Column Security.)

Future work

Iceberg made table data interoperable: write with one engine, read with any other. The REST catalog made metadata interoperable: one catalog, any client. Read Restrictions are the same move applied to governance: One policy, enforced the same way regardless of which engine reads the table.

The Read Restrictions spec is the first step on this journey to full interoperable governance. With this move, we have defined the API and shown the model works in end-to-end proofs of concept (POCs). (See API: Add ReadRestrictions, E2E with Iceberg Generics, E2E with Apache Spark™, E2E with Trino and RCK for servers to verify spec). Next we need to ensure that engines can work with these systems. By starting this work, we are beginning to build the web of interconnected trusted systems that will form the Open Data and Open Governance architecture of the future.