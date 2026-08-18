Translating a long report, policy paper, or transcript without losing completeness, structure, and meaning presents a distinct challenge. As documents grow in length and complexity, maintaining consistency and context becomes harder, and that's where traditional translation services often start to break down.

Short-form translation is already an important part of many workflows, from product reviews and descriptions to support content. In addition to these use cases, organizations also need to process and translate much larger materials at scale. These include annual reports, board materials, research papers, long meeting transcripts, regulatory, and other documents. These are not just longer versions of a short-form task. They are complex, dense document artifacts filled with tables, captions, lists, footnotes and sections where even small omissions matter.

Traditional tools, LLMs and managed APIs often struggle to process long content with high accuracy. This is why the Cortex AI Function, AI_TRANSLATE, is designed to handle translation workloads regardless of size, extending enterprise-grade translation natively to long-length content.

Why long-context translation is a different problem

When people think about translation quality, they usually think about fluency: Does the output sound natural? But for many business documents, that is only a small part of the story. The real story relies on a much harder question: Can the system stay faithful all the way through?

High-accuracy translation on long content requires a system capable of:

Enabling full document coverage from the first page to the last.

from the first page to the last. Preserving section structure and complex formatting.

and complex formatting. Understanding high-stakes data , such as numbers, names, dates, units and references

, such as numbers, names, dates, units and references Capturing the details, including lists, tables, notes and side content that are easy to skip

This is where long documents expose weaknesses of traditional systems. A translation can sound perfectly smooth while quietly dropping critical details in the middle. It can handle the main narrative but completely stumbles on figure notes and tabular commentary. For a 100-page document, these omissions are nearly impossible to catch manually.

Why many managed translation APIs hit a limit

One of the biggest bottlenecks in document translation is simple request size. Traditional translation APIs are designed to excel at processing short text messages, but long documents exceed what fits comfortably into a single request, forcing teams to build complex chunking and orchestration pipelines.

Here is a practical high-level view of common input limits: