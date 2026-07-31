TL;DR:

A good data foundation that is ready for use by AI agents is essential when it comes to getting more accurate and efficient AI answers for your business questions. The AI Readiness Score measures how prepared your data is for AI-powered features like Cortex Code (CoCo) and CoWork, and provides concrete recommendations on how to improve your readiness. Run /ai-readiness-score in CoCo CLI or Snowsight in Cloud agents mode to try it.

Two factors that lead to AI readiness

We found that AI readiness boils down to two measurable dimensions:

1. Are there good data assets for AI to use? We call these consumption-ready (CR) tables, the analyst-facing data sets that are actively queried, return results quickly, and contain fresh data. We identify them from behavioral signals: read volume, user diversity, BI tool consumption, query latency and data freshness.

2. Can AI find those tables and query them correctly? This is where semantic views come in. Semantic views encode the metadata AI needs to query your data correctly: primary keys, table relationships, business metrics, column descriptions and verified example queries. Without this semantic layer, AI is more likely to be guessing the table names, column names and the way to conduct joins and aggregations.

A high AI Readiness score means both conditions are satisfied: the right tables exist and AI has the structured metadata to use them correctly.

How the score works

The AI Readiness Score combines three subdimensions: