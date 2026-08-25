Autonomous software engineering (SWE) agents are fundamentally changing how we program. However, they remain constrained by a "closed-world" perspective: when attempting to resolve bugs, they rely strictly on local context or start entirely from scratch, bypassing the vast reservoir of historical human expertise preserved on platforms like GitHub.

Integrating memory into AI agents demonstrates that coding assistants need not remain stateless—they can capture knowledge from a session and retrieve it when needed. Yet, introducing a memory module is merely an initial step. As soon as agent memory is deployed within a real-world engineering team, two major challenges emerge:

Autonomous memory triggering is unreliable: Relying on the model to spontaneously identify what is "worth remembering" results in sparse, noisy retention. The most critical insights are precisely those the agent overlooks while fully occupied with task execution. Maintenance poses significant overhead: Centralized server-side data stores act as shared, mutable blobs that demand continuous curation and impose an administrative burden on service operators. Unlike standard codebases, runbooks, and team standards, server-side memory lacks clear ownership. Consequently, git-project-specific memories are far more effectively owned and managed directly by the development team.

Experience Cards address both issues by serving as local, client-side memory that enhances an agent's session-level context. Stored locally with user approval, these cards are neither processed nor retained by Snowflake (server-side). Experience Cards complements agent memory and provides workflow-integrated intelligence. By extracting insights directly from pull requests and review comments, cards resurface key architectural decisions or bug patterns at the precise moment they are needed. Rather than relying on unpredictable agent triggers, we use harness hooks to ensure relevance. This approach acknowledges that a single memory module cannot address every need. Instead of replacing existing server-side memory, Experience Cards provide a customizable, complementary layer that empowers teams to own and derive direct value from their collective engineering knowledge.

Agent memory has moved beyond simple recall to a harder question: what human experience should an agent learn from, and how do we govern it? Inspired by MemGovern (Wang et al., 2026), which showed that structured experience cards measurably improve code agents, we apply this to enterprise GitHub projects. Our goal is to enhance code review by predicting expert feedback, saving significant developer effort and review cycles.

What is an Experience Card?

An Experience Card is a small, structured, reviewable unit of team knowledge distilled from a merged PR and the concerns its reviewers raised. While SnowMem's Tier 2 facts are private to a workspace and auto-extracted for one agent's benefit, an Experience Card is a shared, portable artifact meant to elevate every agent working in that repository.

Every card uses a fixed seven-field schema, eliminating the ambiguity of free-form blobs and helping ensure that cards can be validated, deduped, and shared.

Fields of Experience Cards:

Problem Summary: One-sentence, repository-agnostic statement of the bug pattern. Signals: 10–18 high-signal keywords, symptoms or component names. Root Cause: Causal chain from trigger to failure, grounded in the diff and review. Fix Strategy: Solution methodology and tradeoffs considered. Patch Digest: Changed areas and key chunks (a semantic digest, never a raw diff). Verification: Methods for reproducing and testing the fix. Review Feedback: Transferable reviewer principles (for example, "When X, do Y").

Here is a real card