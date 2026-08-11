Semantic views give you a single, governed definition of your metrics and dimensions offering one source of truth shared across BI tools, Cortex Analyst and ad hoc Semantic SQL. Just like regular views, Snowflake still computes queries against the base tables, which can result in complex plans and long-running queries on large data sets.

Semantic view materializations fix this using an approach that is similar to materialized views: We precompute semantic view (SV) aggregations and queries that benefit from the materialization are rewritten automatically to use it. This way, SV workloads can run orders of magnitude faster. In contrast to regular materialized views, materializations are specified directly using the dimensions and metrics of the SV.

Snowflake keeps the materialization up to date in the background — bounded by a staleness target you set — and a single materialization can serve many different queries by re-aggregating a fine-grained rollup up to whatever grain each query asks for.

How it works

Prerequisites. Before you can materialize anything, set a freshness bound on the semantic view: