Don’t Ignore ACID-Compliant Data Processing in the Cloud

Often, in the context of data warehouse data processing, it’s argued that transactional ACID-compliant processing is “less relevant” in the data warehouse space and is more appropriate for classic online transaction processing (OLTP). Thus, the argument goes, requirements can be relaxed to more “eventual consistency”, rather than ACID, for data warehouse and analytic workloads.

Snowflake believes differently. While it can be further argued that OLTP processing, such as banking or financial transactions, may have more at stake should transactions lack high integrity, it does not mean that online analytical processing (OLAP) or operational data warehousing in the cloud are not deserving of the highest levels of integrity.

For example, an OLAP application that analyzes the performance of a website will typically create dashboards that reflect customers’ engagement and interaction with a company. If, for this company, the primary source of transactions with customers is from the web, then the integrity of the data captured and subsequent analytics (including dashboards) are critically important to this company.