Snowflake Announces Cyber Essentials Plus Certification

Ensuring a seamless data experience that complies with regulatory frameworks, particularly in the public sector, is crucial. Research from the U.K. government found as many as 32% of businesses and 24% of charities suffered online breaches or cyberattacks in the last 12 months. In this increasingly interconnected world, national stability depends on thoughtful data governance and safeguarding.

Cybersecurity has become more than a question of IT infrastructure—it’s the cornerstone of safeguarding national security, protecting critical infrastructure, preserving privacy, and maintaining public trust.

With this in mind, Snowflake is pleased to announce its Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+) certification. This attests to Snowflake’s continued dedication to enabling its customers to protect their data from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. Compliance with standards like Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+) and GDPR not only reduces the risk of breaches but also demonstrates the government’s commitment to maintaining data security and privacy.