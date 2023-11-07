Snowflake Announces Cyber Essentials Plus Certification

Ensuring a seamless data experience that complies with regulatory frameworks, particularly in the public sector, is crucial. Research from the U.K. government found as many as 32% of businesses and 24% of charities suffered online breaches or cyberattacks in the last 12 months. In this increasingly interconnected world, national stability depends on thoughtful data governance and safeguarding.
Cybersecurity has become more than a question of IT infrastructure—it’s the cornerstone of safeguarding national security, protecting critical infrastructure, preserving privacy, and maintaining public trust.
With this in mind, Snowflake is pleased to announce its Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+) certification. This attests to Snowflake’s continued dedication to enabling its customers to protect their data from the ever-evolving landscape of cyber threats. Compliance with standards like Cyber Essentials Plus (CE+) and GDPR not only reduces the risk of breaches but also demonstrates the government’s commitment to maintaining data security and privacy.
What is CE+ Certification?
CE+ is a cybersecurity certification scheme established by the U.K. government, designed to help organizations strengthen their defenses against online threats.
CE+ certification goes beyond the basic Cyber Essentials assessment, requiring a hands-on technical verification of Snowflake’s cybersecurity measures. This examination involves vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, and other assessments. To achieve CE+ certification, Snowflake had to demonstrate fundamental security measures in the following areas:
- Boundary Firewalls and Internet Gateways
- Secure Configuration
- User Access Control
- Malware Protection
- Patch Management
The CE+ signifies our commitment to ensuring the highest level of protection for our customers, partners and stakeholders.
Successful businesses are listed on the National Cyber Security Centre and IASME website.
Why Cyber Essentials Plus matters
Gaining Cyber Essentials Plus certification details Snowflake’s capabilities around:
- Protecting data: Ensuring that sensitive data, both ours and that of our clients, is safeguarded against cyber threats such as malware, phishing and unauthorized access.
- Reducing risks: Implementing robust cybersecurity measures that reduce the risk of cyberattacks and data breaches, thereby enhancing trust and confidence in our services.
- Meeting cybersecurity standards: Demonstrating compliance with cybersecurity standards and best practices, which is especially vital for organizations within regulated markets that are handling personal or sensitive information.
- Continuous improvement: Committing to ongoing improvement in our cybersecurity measures, staying up to date to protect against the latest threats and vulnerabilities, and adapting accordingly.
What this means for our customers
Snowflake remains focused on maintaining the highest standards of cybersecurity for public sector organizations, and we will continue to invest in cutting-edge technologies, refining our processes, and staying informed about the latest threats to ensure that our customers’ trust in us is well placed.
To learn more about data-driven decision-making in the public sector, or for more information on our cybersecurity measures, certifications or our engagement with organizations in regulated markets, check out Snowflake’s Government & Education Data Cloud.