Data Encryption with Customer-Managed Keys

The security of customer data is Snowflake's first priority. All customer data is encrypted using industry-standard techniques such as AES-256. Encryption keys are organized hierarchically, rooted in a hardware security module (HSM). This allows complete isolation of customer data and greatly reduces the attack vectors.

For customers with the highest security requirements, we are adding another security component: customer-managed keys. With customer-managed keys, the customer manages the encryption key and makes it available to Snowflake. The customer has full control over this key. If the customer disables access to the encryption key, Snowflake can no longer access the customer's data. Your data. Your encryption keys.

In this blog post, we will explain the benefits of customer-managed keys and their implementation in the Snowflake cloud data warehouse.