Here you have the option to hard code all credentials and other specific information, including the S3 bucket names. However, for security reasons it’s advisable to not store credentials in the notebook. Another option is to enter your credentials every time you run the notebook.

Rather than storing credentials directly in the notebook, I opted to store a reference to the credentials. The actual credentials are automatically stored in a secure key/value management system called AWS Systems Manager Parameter Store (SSM).

With most AWS systems, the first step requires setting up permissions for SSM through AWS IAM. Please ask your AWS security admin to create another policy with the following Actions on KMS and SSM with the following:

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Adhering to the best-practice principle of least permissions, I recommend limiting usage of the “Actions by Resource.” Also, be sure to change the region and accountid in the code segment shown above or, alternatively, grant access to all resources (i.e., “*”).

In the code segment shown above, I created a root name of “SNOWFLAKE”. This is only an example. You’re free to create your own unique naming convention.

Next, check permissions for your login. Assuming the new policy has been called SagemakerCredentialsPolicy, permissions for your login should look like the example shown below: