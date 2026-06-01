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Zaki Bajwa

Senior Regional Vice President, Solution Engineering at Snowflake
Zaki Bajwa is Head of Industry & Platforms Architects at Snowflake, partnering with leading firms to architect solutions for modern business challenges. Bringing two decades of GTM leadership (Stripe, ServiceNow, VMware), he aligns line of business needs with a modern architecture vision, driving data and AI innovation for strategic customers. A proud New Yorker, he ensures strategy translates into real-world human-centric experiences.
JUN 16, 2026Product and Technology

Architecting for the AI Era with the Snowflake Well-Architected Framework

Headshot-style photo of Zaki Bajwa of Snowflake
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