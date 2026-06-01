Sarah Hurd is a Senior Content Marketing Manager at Snowflake, where she develops content strategies and leads integrated marketing campaigns that accelerate multi-product adoption across industries. With experience spanning enterprise AI, SaaS and cloud technology, Sarah specializes in executive thought leadership, full-funnel campaign execution and AI optimizations. She previously held content and communications roles at Cisco and MarkLogic, and holds certifications in AI, Generative AI, and Agentic AI Applications from Vanderbilt University, as well as Digital Marketing Strategy from Harvard Business School. Sarah is passionate about turning complex technology stories into content that drives real business results.