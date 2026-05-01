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Blog/Richie Bachala

Richie Bachala

Sr. Manager, Solution Architecture
Richie Bachala leads Solutions Architecture for the U.S. West at Snowflake, specializing in AI-ready data platforms, interoperability and petabyte-scale data operations. He has held leadership roles across database companies including Yugabyte and Oracle, as well as at global enterprises, such as Sherwin-Williams and Weatherford. His experience spans distributed systems and databases, with large-scale data engineering initiatives across Fortune 100 organizations.
MAY 21, 2026Data Engineering

Choosing an Interoperable Catalog: Snowflake Horizon vs. Databricks Unity Catalog

Richie Bachala
MAY 21, 2026Data Engineering

How to Choose Your Interoperable Catalog

Richie Bachala

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