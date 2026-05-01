Richie Bachala leads Solutions Architecture for the U.S. West at Snowflake, specializing in AI-ready data platforms, interoperability and petabyte-scale data operations. He has held leadership roles across database companies including Yugabyte and Oracle, as well as at global enterprises, such as Sherwin-Williams and Weatherford. His experience spans distributed systems and databases, with large-scale data engineering initiatives across Fortune 100 organizations.